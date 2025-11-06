Ghana and Denmark Expand Bilateral Trade and Investment Focus

Ghana and Denmark have committed to deepen economic cooperation with emphasis on sustainable industrial development, agribusiness, renewable energy, and technology transfer following high level talks in Accra.

Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare met with Danish Ambassador to Ghana Jakob Linulf to identify new collaboration areas supporting Ghana’s industrial transformation agenda and Denmark’s green growth priorities. Both sides emphasized sustainable partnerships promoting private sector participation, innovation, and inclusive growth.

The minister outlined Ghana’s continued focus on creating competitive business environments to attract foreign investment, particularly in value added industries and export oriented sectors. Denmark noted its interest in expanding trade and development cooperation through joint ventures, technical assistance, and capacity building initiatives.

A potential Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two governments is under consideration to formalize future collaboration and streamline bilateral trade initiatives. The discussions formed part of ongoing efforts to deepen economic cooperation between the two countries.

The engagement builds on Denmark’s longstanding support for Ghana’s economic programs, particularly in renewable energy and governance reform. It also reflects a broader trend of Nordic investment interest in Africa’s emerging green economy.

Ambassador Linulf previously proposed exploring a Green Strategic Partnership with Ghana during credential presentations at the Foreign Ministry in Accra. The proposal highlighted agricultural cooperation and environmental sustainability initiatives as Ghana implements its diplomatic reset agenda requiring envoys to achieve minimum annual trade increases of 10 percent with their host nations.

Denmark maintains existing Strategic Sector Cooperation projects in Ghana supporting development initiatives. The European nation already collaborates with Ghana in water supply, wastewater management, maritime sector enhancement, and administrative data utilization for official statistics production.

Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Sampson Ahi recently led high level talks in Copenhagen with Danish Minister for Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Jacob Jensen. The engagement emphasized Ghana’s competitive advantages including its youthful population, entrepreneurial energy, and progressive government initiatives while positioning agribusiness modernization at the center of bilateral discussions.

Ahi called for Danish expertise and investment in precision agriculture, irrigation systems, cold chain logistics, and food processing technologies. His emphasis on climbing higher up the agricultural value chain aligns with Ghana’s potential to generate up to 900 million United States dollars annually from improved cold chain systems in fruit and vegetable value chains, according to ministry projections.

The Chamber of Agribusiness signed Memorandums of Understanding with the Danish Embassy in Accra focusing on organizing annual agribusiness exhibitions and conferences while promoting vocational and technical training in agribusiness fields. Denmark previously contributed 10 million Danish kroner, approximately 1.8 million US dollars, to the Agriculture Fast Track Fund.

Denmark announced a strategy for strengthened engagement with African governments, businesses and civil society in August 2024. Minister for Foreign Affairs Lars Løkke Rasmussen launched the strategy emphasizing the “Africa’s Century” vision with particular focus on increased trade and investment across the continent.

Statistics Denmark is preparing to launch new Strategic Sector Cooperation projects in the second half of 2025 focused on supporting the green transition. This will be achieved by developing critical primary statistics to facilitate macroeconomic modelling of climate related policies. Other Danish authorities set to initiate new collaborations include the Ministry of the Interior and Health, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Danish Patent and Trademark Office.

The move offers Ghana opportunities to leverage Denmark’s expertise in clean technology and sustainable industrial practices, while Danish companies could gain improved access to West Africa’s growing consumer and industrial markets. Ghana’s strategic positioning as host of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) headquarters facilitates access to a market size of more than 1.2 billion people and a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 3.4 trillion US dollars.

Denmark ranks first globally in the 2024 United Nations (UN) E Government Development Index, reflecting leadership in digital public services, while Ghana ranks 108th, highlighting potential for technical cooperation. Denmark and Ghana have maintained active bilateral relations since 1958, with the European nation assisting Ghana with backing for economic development, peace and stability, health, transport, support to the private sector and poverty reduction.

The partnership aligns with Ghana’s National Industrial Transformation Agenda and the global Sustainable Development Goals, positioning both countries to benefit from green growth and innovation led trade. The emerging cooperation framework emphasizes equal partnerships and peer to peer collaboration within policy development, regulation, planning, enforcement and implementation.