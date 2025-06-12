Ghana and China Forge EV Manufacturing Hub Partnership

Ghana and China have agreed to establish a groundbreaking electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing hub in Ghana, leveraging the country’s abundant lithium reserves.

The announcement emerged during high-level bilateral talks in Changsha on the sidelines of the China–Africa Economic and Trade Expo, led by Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

“Our special Economic Partnership Agreement will concretize our mutually beneficial partnership,” Minister Ablakwa said, underscoring the deepening diplomatic and economic ties between Accra and Beijing. In 2024, bilateral trade between the two countries exceeded US$11 billion, making China Ghana’s top trading partner.

Building on this strong foundation, the ministers also discussed new industrial initiatives aligned with President John Mahama’s economic vision, including an integrated aluminium industry powered by modern rail infrastructure to exploit Ghana’s bauxite deposits. “These projects will accelerate our industrial growth and contribute to energy transition efforts,” Ablakwa added.

The prospective EV plant marks a strategic milestone in positioning Ghana as West Africa’s premier automotive and clean energy manufacturing center. China is expected to provide technological expertise and capital investment, while Ghana will supply key raw materials for battery production.

Reflecting on the historical significance of the partnership, Minister Ablakwa noted, “Kwame Nkrumah and Chairman Mao would be proud of what Ghana–China relations have achieved 65 years after they laid the foundation.”

With the impending Economic Partnership Agreement, Ghana anticipates attracting substantial foreign direct investment, creating green jobs, and strengthening its industrial base. The Mahama administration has emphasized the role of diplomacy in driving transformative economic development, reinforcing Ghana’s reputation as an open and ambitious player on the global stage.

Since the 1960s legacy of South–South cooperation, Ghana’s strategic engagement with China has evolved from infrastructure projects to high-tech and clean energy initiatives, highlighting a continuum of partnership that blends historical ties with future-focused industrial goals.