Ghana and Canada Explore Aviation Partnership as Air Canada Shows Interest

Ghana and Canada are exploring deeper trade and investment cooperation, with aviation emerging as a strategic priority after Air Canada signaled interest in operating in Ghana, Canadian High Commissioner Myriam Montrat has disclosed.

The discussions took place during a courtesy call by Montrat on the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare. Improved air connectivity was cited as critical to lowering trade costs, boosting tourism flows and strengthening commercial and people to people links between the two economies.

Montrat said Air Canada’s interest reflects growing economic engagement with Ghana and the wider West African region. According to the High Commissioner, better connectivity would support trade expansion and investment flows, particularly as Ghana positions itself as a regional business hub.

Beyond aviation, the talks focused on diversifying bilateral trade, expanding market access for micro, small and medium sized enterprises, and scaling up agribusiness exports. Montrat pointed to the African Continental Free Trade Area as a key platform that could allow Canadian firms operating in Ghana to access broader African markets.

She called for continued efforts to address regulatory and investment challenges to attract more Canadian businesses. The High Commissioner emphasized that resolving these obstacles would be essential for deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.

Ofosu Adjare welcomed Canada’s interest and reiterated the government’s focus on value addition under its agribusiness policy to drive industrial growth and job creation. She disclosed that litigation free lands have been secured for investors interested in contract commercial farming to support local industries and strengthen value chains.

The minister said improved connectivity remains central to Ghana’s trade and investment strategy and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for investors. She noted that aviation links would directly impact Ghana’s ability to compete in international markets.

Air Canada’s potential entry into the Ghanaian market would mark a significant expansion of direct connectivity between North America and West Africa. Currently, limited direct flight options between Canada and Ghana require travelers and cargo shipments to connect through European or other African hubs, increasing costs and transit times.

Enhanced air connectivity could benefit multiple sectors including tourism, business travel, education and trade in perishable goods such as fresh agricultural produce. Ghana has been working to position Kotoka International Airport as a regional aviation hub serving West Africa.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepen economic cooperation and explore new opportunities for sustainable trade and development between Ghana and Canada. The discussions reflect broader efforts by Ghana to attract investment and expand trade partnerships as it implements its industrialization agenda.

The African Continental Free Trade Area framework provides additional incentives for international companies to establish operations in Ghana, offering access to a continental market of over 1.3 billion people. Canadian firms could leverage Ghana’s strategic location and improving business environment to serve regional markets.

The focus on agribusiness aligns with Ghana’s push to move beyond exporting raw materials toward processed agricultural products with higher value addition. Contract farming arrangements on secured lands aim to provide investors with certainty while supporting local value chains and employment.