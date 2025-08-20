Ghana and Burkina Faso Move to Resolve Cross-Border Signal Disruption

Ghana and Burkina Faso have initiated talks to tackle persistent signal interference issues along their shared border.

The National Communications Authority of Ghana and Burkina Faso’s electronic communications regulator held a virtual meeting on August 19 to draft a frequency coordination agreement.

The discussion brought together regulators and mobile network operators from both nations. They aim to establish clear technical thresholds to minimize disruption for border communities, who have long complained of unstable network connections.

Acting Director General of Ghana’s NCA, Rev. Ing. Edmund Fianko, emphasized the importance of the agreement. He noted that Ghana has already successfully implemented a similar arrangement with Togo and looks forward to expanding cooperation within the region.

The Burkinabè delegation, led by technical advisor Sibiri Ouattara, expressed optimism about the process. He believes the talks will lead to more harmonious spectrum management, benefiting consumers on both sides of the border.

The two-day meeting is expected to conclude with a finalized framework, marking another step toward smoother cross-border communication in West Africa.