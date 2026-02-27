Ghana and Austria Chart Course for Culture and Tourism Partnership

Ghana’s Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts has endorsed a Statement of Intent with Austria that sets the stage for a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) covering tourism, culture, and the creative economy, as both countries seek to convert a promising bilateral relationship into tangible economic and cultural cooperation.

The agreement in principle emerged from a meeting between Tourism Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie and an Austrian delegation comprising H.E. Josef Schellhorn, a former Austrian Minister of Tourism and prominent hotelier, and Ambassador Jürgen Heissel, Austria’s envoy to Ghana. The Statement of Intent is non-binding but establishes the framework and priority sectors that will anchor the eventual MOU, expected to be formalised through diplomatic channels in the coming months.

Priority areas identified by both sides include gastronomy, music, dance, tourism education, and the broader creative economy. The selection of those sectors reflects a shared recognition that Ghana’s cultural assets — its music industry, culinary heritage, and festival tourism — represent underdeveloped commercial opportunities that Austrian expertise in high-end hospitality and cultural management could help unlock.

A central pillar of the proposed partnership is Ghana’s ambition to establish a world-class hospitality school, a flagship project that Gomashie has repeatedly described as foundational to elevating service standards across the country’s hotel and tourism sector. The Austrian delegation’s engagement signals potential for technical and institutional support from a country whose hospitality and culinary training infrastructure is globally regarded, anchored by institutions such as the Vienna Hotel and Tourism School and a domestic industry that contributes roughly 15 percent of Austria’s GDP.

Both nations also agreed in principle to a scholarship exchange programme intended to build long-term institutional and people-to-people ties. The programme would address persistent skills gaps in Ghana’s tourism sector, which contributes over five percent of national gross domestic product (GDP) and supports millions of informal workers across hospitality, transport, crafts, and entertainment.

Austria separately committed to establishing an Austrian Cultural Forum in Accra, positioning the institution as a collaborative platform for engagement with Ghanaian academic and arts institutions. The forum, modelled on similar Austrian cultural centres in major world cities, is expected to facilitate joint cultural events, artist residencies, and business matchmaking sessions between Ghanaian and Austrian creative industries.

The partnership announcement comes as Ghana’s Ministry of Tourism seeks to strengthen its international alliances under the Mahama administration’s broader reset agenda. A communiqué from the Tourism Stakeholders Mixer held in Accra on 12 February 2026 had identified international partnerships as a critical priority, giving the Austrian engagement immediate sectoral relevance. It also aligns with the government’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism infrastructure drive, which Gomashie has identified as a high-value segment that Ghana has underserved relative to competing destinations in West Africa.

Austria and Ghana do not currently maintain a dedicated bilateral cultural cooperation treaty, making this Statement of Intent the most structured diplomatic framework between the two countries in the creative and tourism space.