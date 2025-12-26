Ghana and Afreximbank Settle Three Year Dispute Over Trade Facility

Ghana and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) have resolved a three year dispute over a $750 million loan facility, both parties announced on Christmas Day. The Ministry of Finance and Afreximbank said the matter had been settled to the satisfaction of both parties, paving the way for continued engagement on Ghana’s development agenda.

The resolution ends months of uncertainty that threatened to damage Ghana’s relationship with one of Africa’s most important trade finance institutions. Parliament approved the loan on July 20, 2022, at a time when Ghana had lost access to international capital markets following a series of credit rating downgrades. The money arrived in three separate disbursements totaling $750 million, intended to support balance of payments and trade finance needs during a period of acute economic pressure.

Tensions emerged after Ghana launched its debt restructuring programme under an International Monetary Fund (IMF) supported Extended Credit Facility. The Government maintained that Afreximbank should be treated as a commercial creditor and take losses. Afreximbank resisted, arguing its multilateral status entitled it to preferential treatment similar to that accorded the IMF and World Bank.

The standoff had wider consequences. In June this year, Fitch Ratings lowered Afreximbank’s rating from BBB to BBB minus, citing uncertainty surrounding the bank’s exposure to Ghana and Zambia, where related disputes had emerged. The downgrade pushed the bank’s credit rating to one notch above junk status, raising borrowing costs and complicating its mission to finance African trade.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson announced the breakthrough on his social media accounts. The joint statement offered no details on the specific terms agreed, but both sides emphasized their commitment to future cooperation. The Ministry of Finance described the resolution as an important step as Ghana works to rebuild external confidence, and said the relationship with Afreximbank remains strategic.

The agreement removes a significant obstacle as Ghana seeks to restore its reputation with international creditors and development partners. Afreximbank has provided crucial support for African countries unable to access conventional capital markets. Its involvement in Ghana extends beyond this facility, making the relationship valuable for both immediate financing needs and longer term development objectives.

The dispute highlighted broader questions about how African multilateral institutions should be treated during sovereign debt restructuring. Other creditors argued that because Afreximbank typically charges higher interest rates and pays dividends to shareholders it should not have priority over commercial lenders. Similar debates have played out in Zambia and Malawi, where governments owe Afreximbank and other regional development banks substantial sums.

The Christmas Day announcement suggests deliberate timing by both parties. Settling the matter before year end allows Ghana to enter 2026 with one less financial complication. For Afreximbank, the resolution provides clarity on a major exposure and may help stabilize its credit profile following the Fitch downgrade.

Neither side disclosed whether the settlement involves any restructuring of payment terms, principal reduction, or changes to interest rates. The statement’s emphasis on mutual satisfaction implies compromise, though the details remain confidential. What matters most for both institutions is that normal relations can now resume.

Ghana continues working through its broader debt restructuring programme, which covers approximately $13 billion in eurobonds and bilateral loans. The government has reached agreements with commercial creditors and major bilateral partners including China. Resolving the Afreximbank matter fits within this wider effort to restore debt sustainability while maintaining access to development finance.

The outcome may also influence similar disputes elsewhere in Africa. Regional development banks and governments watching this case will draw lessons about negotiation strategies and the practical limits of preferred creditor status. For now, both Ghana and Afreximbank appear satisfied they’ve found common ground.