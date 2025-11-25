Ghana Among Seventeen Nations Maintaining Food Export Restrictions

Global food markets face increasing pressure as 17 countries enforce 27 export limiting measures on food and fertilizer through September 2025, according to the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), revealing how governments continue relying on trade controls years after initial COVID-19 and Ukraine crisis shocks.

The data shows a shift from early pandemic era outright bans toward more calculated approaches including export taxes, licensing requirements, quotas and narrowly targeted restrictions. These represent long running strategies quietly reshaping global food flows rather than emergency responses, according to the IFPRI Tracker analyzing international trade patterns.

Ghana introduced export bans on maize, rice and soybeans in August 2024 in a policy initially expected to be temporary but now extending through December 2025. The restrictions place Ghana alongside larger economies like India, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine, all featuring in the Tracker with their own combinations of taxes, bans and licensing conditions.

India is protecting domestic supplies of sugar and rice through bans and export taxes while Russia has implemented a matrix of taxes across wheat, barley and maize. Turkey continues restricting staples including potatoes, onions, sunflower oil and seeds, demonstrating how diverse agricultural products face controls across different regions.

Across southern Africa, countries including Botswana, Malawi, Zambia and Nigeria have locked down maize exports, creating a regional pattern of supply protection. Each government acts rationally from its own perspective to defend supplies, stabilize prices and avoid political backlash, but collectively the system becomes more fragile as restrictions multiply.

When numerous countries restrict exports simultaneously, the few markets remaining open face increased pressure, global prices distort and supply chains tighten. This dynamic represents what the Tracker captures as persistent rather than panic driven policy making, showing how trade controls have evolved from emergency measures into sustained strategic tools.

For Ghana, the August 2024 restrictions represent a significant policy shift placing the country among nations turning to trade controls as protective shields even as the global economy attempts recovery. The decision carries both domestic implications for food security and international ripples affecting regional trade patterns and global commodity markets.

The IFPRI data reveals that export restrictions have become one of the most potent and risky tools shaping global food security as 2025 approaches its close. Countries may no longer be implementing emergency bans, but they continue applying controls frequently enough to create systemic jolts affecting international agricultural commerce.

Ghana’s position in this global cohort reflects broader trends where developing and emerging economies increasingly use export controls to manage domestic food availability amid ongoing supply chain uncertainties. The policy places Ghana among nations prioritizing internal stability over international trade obligations, a choice carrying both protective benefits and potential economic costs.

The evolution from outright bans to sophisticated licensing and quota systems suggests governments have learned to calibrate interventions more precisely. However, the cumulative effect of 27 measures across 17 countries creates market distortions that can amplify rather than reduce food security challenges, particularly for import dependent nations.

As Ghana’s export restrictions continue through December 2025, the country joins a complex international landscape where food protectionism persists despite calls for open markets and coordinated global responses. The IFPRI Tracker documents how trade controls remain central to national food security strategies even as their collective impact creates fragility in the international system.

The persistence of these measures years after initial crisis triggers suggests export restrictions have transitioned from emergency tools to established policy instruments that governments deploy strategically. This normalization of trade controls represents a fundamental shift in how countries approach food security, prioritizing national stability over global market integration.