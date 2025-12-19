Ghana allocates nearly US$87 million to rebuild conflict-ravaged town in northern region

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has directed the establishment of 1 billion Ghana cedi (about 86.85 million U.S. dollars) fund to rebuild the conflict-ravaged town of Bawku in the Upper East Region, according to a statement by the Presidency.

The fund, to be disbursed from 2026 to 2028, aims to rebuild critical infrastructure, including roads, healthcare, education, and irrigation facilities, to restore Bawku as an economic hub in the northern part of the West African country, said the statement issued on Wednesday.

The Bawku conflict is a long-standing chieftaincy and ethnic dispute primarily between the indigenous Kusasi and the settler Mamprusi communities in and around the Bawku township, near Ghana’s northern border with Burkina Faso.

Periodic escalations have led to deaths, injuries, displacement, curfews, and significant economic and social disruption.