The Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Mrs Yvonne Nana Afriyiye Opare, has called for the expansion of domestic and intra regional air routes to strengthen Ghana’s position as an aviation hub in West Africa.

She said improved local connectivity was essential to building a resilient aviation network and supporting national economic development, noting that while international routes remained important, equal attention must be given to strengthening links between regional airports to ensure balanced sector growth.

Mrs Opare made the call at the 5th AviationGhana Breakfast Meeting held in Accra on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, on the theme “Advancing Ghana’s Aviation Sector: Policy, Connectivity, and Sustainable Growth.”

According to her, Ghana cannot achieve hub status through infrastructure alone, and emphasized that the primary catalyst for transforming Accra into a West African aviation hub would be deliberate efforts to increase flight options and improve transit traffic through Ghana.

She explained that expanding domestic flights, including routes such as Kumasi to Tamale and Tamale to Ho, would improve passenger convenience, stimulate regional economic activity and enhance utilization of airport infrastructure across the country.

Mrs Opare noted that strong domestic networks formed the foundation of successful aviation hubs worldwide because they enabled seamless passenger transfers and supported broader connectivity strategies.

She added that improved intra regional connectivity would reinforce Accra’s role as a central gateway linking regional cities to international destinations.

The GACL Managing Director stated that intra African travel remains inefficient, with journeys between African countries sometimes taking up to 24 hours due to limited direct connections, which undermines the continent’s aviation growth potential.

Mrs Opare outlined planned aviation infrastructure upgrades aimed at enhancing Ghana’s capacity and competitiveness in the West African sub region. She indicated that Terminal 2 will be connected to Terminal 3 via a concourse to ensure faster connections and seamless travel and transit through Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

She revealed investment opportunities under this project, stating that there will be four or five lounges within the concourse, along with shops and other facilities. She encouraged airlines to submit proposals if they wished to own their own lounges.

Mrs Opare disclosed that Ghana’s aviation sector continued its strong post pandemic recovery in 2025, with GACL reporting a total of 3.625 million travelers across international and domestic routes, representing a significant increase from the 3.4 million passengers recorded in 2024.

The meeting, organized by AviationGhana, brought together policymakers, regulators and industry operators to deliberate on policy direction, infrastructure development and solutions to challenges facing the aviation sector.

The organization, located in Accra, has been a trusted source of aviation and general travel news for nearly a decade, serving Ghana and the broader West Africa sub region.