 Ghana Air Safety Engineers Suspend Planned Nationwide Strike

The Ghana Air Traffic Safety Engineers Association has called off its planned nationwide strike hours before it was set to begin. The industrial action, which was scheduled to start on October 30, was suspended following successful negotiations with the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority.

Association President Engineer David Annan Mensah confirmed the decision in an official statement, citing constructive dialogue with the GCAA’s governing board and management. The association expressed optimism that ongoing discussions would lead to a permanent resolution of their concerns.

“We appreciate the efforts made by all stakeholders during the discussions and remain optimistic that the ongoing engagements will lead to a lasting resolution,” the statement read.

GhATSEA assured the public and aviation stakeholders of its continued commitment to maintaining safety standards across the nation’s air navigation systems. The association specifically commended the acting leadership of the GCAA for their dedication during the negotiation process.

The engineers had previously threatened indefinite strike action over longstanding welfare issues, including salary administration and job placement concerns that they claimed had remained unresolved for over fifteen years. The suspension of the strike ensures continued normal operations across Ghana’s airspace while negotiations proceed.