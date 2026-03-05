Ghana Air Force Receives First Airbus H175M in Fleet Modernisation Drive

The Ghana Air Force has taken delivery of the first of four Airbus helicopters procured under President John Dramani Mahama’s defence modernisation programme, marking a significant upgrade to a rotary fleet that suffered a devastating operational loss less than a year ago.

Deputy Defence Minister Ernest Brogya Genfi confirmed the impending delivery earlier this week, describing it as part of a phased integration strategy that will expand the Air Force’s capacity for search and rescue, medical evacuation, disaster relief and national security operations. The procurement forms part of a broader retooling strategy outlined in the 2026 Budget Statement, which includes four helicopters, a naval vessel, and additional aircraft intended to enhance national security, search and rescue, disaster response, and medical evacuation.

The four-aircraft package consists of two H175M multi-mission military helicopters, one ACH175 and one ACH160, under a contract awarded to Airbus Helicopters in January 2026, the first time Ghana has procured from the manufacturer in this category. The two H175M platforms will be deployed for transport, search and rescue, emergency medical services and disaster relief, while the ACH175 and ACH160 will serve transport duties including government and state functions.

The acquisition takes on added urgency following a tragic incident in August 2025, when a Ghana Air Force Z-9EH utility helicopter was written off, claiming the lives of eight people including two prominent government ministers. That crash exposed the vulnerability of an ageing rotary fleet and accelerated calls for modern replacements.

The H175M belongs to the super-medium class of helicopters, combining long-range and payload capability with smooth flight performance, making it suited for a wide range of missions including disaster relief, search and rescue, coastal and offshore operations and military transport. Airbus said the deal marks its return to Ghana with a renewed focus on long-term customer support.

Genfi emphasised that the helicopters were procured as new-build aircraft, reflecting the administration’s commitment to acquiring modern, reliable assets rather than refurbishing older platforms. The remaining three aircraft in the order are expected to be delivered in phases, with crew training and certification to follow each handover.