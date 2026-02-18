Ghana Air Force Flies Home Traders Hurt in Burkina Terror Ambush

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has evacuated three Ghanaian tomato traders wounded in a deadly terrorist ambush in northern Burkina Faso, airlifting them to Accra for urgent medical care.

The attack took place on February 14, 2026, in the town of Titao, where suspected Islamist militants intercepted a truck transporting Ghanaian traders. Eight traders were killed in the assault. Witnesses said the attackers separated men from women before opening fire and setting the vehicle ablaze. Three men and one woman sustained serious injuries, while seven women escaped unharmed.

The Ghana Air Force conducted the evacuation on February 17, transferring the injured to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra for assessment and treatment.

Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin, Acting Director General of Public Relations for the Ghana Armed Forces, extended condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a full recovery. She described the operation as part of a coordinated government humanitarian and security response.

The attack has intensified concern over the safety of Ghanaian nationals trading in Sahel-region countries increasingly destabilised by Islamist insurgency.