Ghana Aims to Train 3,000 Girls in Digital Skills for 2025

The government is rolling out an ambitious plan to train thousands of young girls in digital technology next year.

Preparations have officially begun in the Upper West Region for the 2025 National Girls-in-ICT programme, which aims to bridge the technology gender gap.

Officials from the Ministry of Communication and key agencies like GIFEC and GI-KACE recently held a stakeholder meeting in the region. They brought together local education directors and government executives to plan the expansion of the initiative. The goal is to provide technical training and mentorship, opening up future career paths for girls in a rapidly growing sector.

This programme is a central part of the government’s wider strategy for digital empowerment. Chief Director Alexander Yaw Arphul, speaking for the Ministry, highlighted its importance. He noted that over 5,000 girls were trained in the last two years. For 2025, the target is to reach 3,000 more girls across the Volta, Upper West, and Savannah Regions.

The Upper West Regional Minister welcomed the initiative, linking it directly to national development goals. He argued that an inclusive digital economy is essential for sustainable prosperity. His call to action was clear: everyone from parents to private companies must help create a supportive environment for these young women to thrive.

If successful, the programme could equip a new generation with the skills needed to compete and lead in Ghana’s digital future.