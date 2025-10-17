Ghana Aims to Ease Tax Pressures on Its Growing Creative Industry

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is partnering with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to redesign tax policies for Ghana’s creative sector. This new collaboration seeks to ease the financial burden on artists and cultural entrepreneurs, fostering a fairer business environment.

Led by Sector Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie, a stakeholder meeting brought creatives and tax officials together. The goal is to build a tax system that encourages growth rather than stifling it.

“We have a teeming number of talented young people, but without proper structures and understanding, the sector cannot thrive,” Gomashie stated. “We are here to find a human-centered approach to taxation.”

She described the engagement as a “new chapter of collaboration” to ensure fairness and accountability. In a unique approach to tax education, the Ministry plans to work with the National Theatre and community groups. They will use drama and flash performances to explain tax responsibilities in markets and creative spaces.

GRA Commissioner-General Anthony Kwasi Sarpong echoed the commitment to a balanced solution. “If we shut down this sector, there would be a crisis in this country,” Sarpong noted. “We must create a system that works for everyone, including creatives.”

A key outcome was the unveiling of Ntoboa, a new digital platform designed to help creatives manage tax records and track contributions. The app aims to simplify compliance through enhanced transparency.

Officials plan a follow-up session to develop a comprehensive roadmap, which may include specific tax incentives and policy reforms to strengthen the creative economy.