Ghana AI Summit Launches Innovation Challenge for Local Solutions

The Ghana AI Summit and Awards, in partnership with Knowledge Innovations, Ghana AI Research Network (GAIN), and collaborators, has announced the launch of the Ghana AI Innovation Challenge.

This action research competition calls on data scientists, technologists, researchers, and innovators to develop AI powered solutions using Ghanaian datasets across key domains including agriculture, healthcare, financial inclusion, public services, and education.

The Ghana AI Summit and Awards is scheduled to take place from July 29 to 30, 2026 in Accra.

The challenge provides a structured platform with three stages, including initial submissions, technical reviews and refinements, and live pitches at the Summit. Participants will be evaluated on relevance and impact (30 percent), technical soundness (25 percent), innovation (20 percent), scalability (15 percent), and presentation quality (10 percent).

Organized as part of the Ghana AI Summit ecosystem, the competition aims to harness collective innovation, foster collaboration between technologists and domain experts, generate actionable insights, and showcase AI’s potential for solving Ghanaian problems.

Dr Henry Nunoo Mensah, Network Lead of GAIN, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. “We are excited to be working with the Ghana AI Summit to make this event happen since it provides a practical opportunity for academia to connect with industry to solve important problems facing our society using the power of AI,” he said.

Dr Nunoo Mensah is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Computer Engineering at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Project Coordinator for Connected Devices (CoDe) Lab. His research interests include wireless sensor networks, network security, intelligent agents, and algorithm design.

Event organizer Dr Kwami Ahiabenu added, “We are committed to making Ghana’s AI ecosystem more vibrant while serving the needs of society, and this AI innovation challenge actualises this vision.”

Dr Ahiabenu served as Chair of the Ghana AI Summit 2025, which was organized by Knowledge Innovations in association with Deloitte Ghana. The 2025 edition recognized innovative AI driven solutions transforming industries across Ghana, including an AI powered system for cocoa disease detection and AI powered credit scoring systems driving financial inclusion.

The challenge requires participants to use at least one Ghanaian dataset as a primary data source. Solutions may address crop yield prediction, pest detection, disease detection, patient triage, credit scoring, fraud detection, traffic management, service delivery optimization, learning analytics, or other challenges relevant to the Ghanaian context.

Teams are open to individuals or groups with a maximum of five members. The organizers strongly encourage diverse team composition, including gender balance, disciplinary mix combining technical expertise with domain knowledge, varied experience levels, institutional collaboration across sectors, and geographic representation.

The competition timeline includes a submission deadline of July 1, 2026, notification of shortlisted teams on July 15, 2026, and summit showcase with poster presentations, live pitches, and awards on July 30, 2026.

First place winners will receive GH₵25,000 in cash prize plus a commemorative plaque. Second place earns GH₵15,000 with a certificate of excellence, while third place receives GH₵10,000 and a certificate of merit.

Additional recognition includes domain category awards for best solutions in agriculture, healthcare, financial inclusion, public services, and education. A Best Diverse Team Award will recognize outstanding team diversity and collaboration, while cloud credits may be available subject to partner sponsorship. All participants will receive certificates of participation.

Submissions are open now via the official challenge page at https://ghanaaisummit.com/research. Top solutions will be showcased at the Summit with opportunities for funding, partnerships, and real world deployment.

The summit theme for 2026 is “Artificial Intelligence for Economic Growth and Job Creation: Innovation, Inclusion and Future Jobs.” The event will examine how advances in AI can stimulate economic development, foster innovation, and expand employment opportunities through strategic dialogue, case studies, and knowledge sharing.

Participants must submit a technical abstract of one to two pages including problem statement, dataset description, methodology, preliminary results, potential impact, and team composition. Shortlisted teams will prepare poster presentations and deliver 10 to 15 minute live pitches to the judging panel.

All data handling must comply with ethical guidelines and data protection requirements. Participants retain intellectual property rights while organizers receive license to showcase work. Code must be submitted via shared repositories for reproducibility review.