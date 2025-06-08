Ghana Advocacy Group to Sue Government Over Chinese Miners’ Deportation

Advocacy group Democracy Hub will file a lawsuit against the Ghanaian government next week challenging its decision to deport Chinese nationals engaged in illegal small-scale mining, known locally as galamsey.

The group announced the legal action, coordinated with law firm Merton & Everett LLP and the Pro Bono Legal Impact Fund (PBLIF), to contest the policy of deportation rather than prosecution.

Convenor for the affiliated group Fix the Country, Oliver Barker Vormawor, confirmed the lawsuit in a social media statement.

“This week Merton & Everett LLP with the support of Pro Bono Legal Impact Fund-PBLIF will be filing a lawsuit on behalf of Democracy Hub (Ghfixthecountry),” Vormawor stated. He added, “The suit will challenge the GoG’s decision to deport rather prosecute the Chinese caught in Galamsey.”

Vormawor thanked public donors supporting the action and specifically dedicated the effort to politician Hannah Louisa Bissiw, citing her “bravery in leading by example in her confrontation with local police and alleged thugs” and stating “This fight for the country’s soul will be won by women with heart and valour.”

The Ministry of the Interior has defended the deportation policy for foreign nationals involved in illegal mining and other crimes. The Ministry cites judicial delays, national security concerns, and the pursuit of more effective enforcement outcomes as the primary reasons for choosing deportation over domestic prosecution for these individuals.

This legal challenge arises amidst persistent national efforts to combat the environmental and social damage caused by illegal mining operations, which frequently involve foreign nationals.