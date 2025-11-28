Ghana Advances Regional Protection Framework at Accra Workshop

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission concluded a three day national workshop in Accra aimed at strengthening coordination mechanisms for protecting vulnerable populations across Ghana.

Senior government officials, United Nations representatives, civil society leaders, and technical experts gathered at MJ Grand Hotel from November 25 through 27 to advance implementation of the ECOWAS Integrated Coordination Mechanism for Protection and Human Security (ECO-PHSICM). The initiative addresses complex protection risks including forced displacement, human trafficking, child rights violations, sexual and gender based violence, and emerging threats from climate change and economic pressures.

Ghana stands among seven ECOWAS member states that have adopted national ECO-PHSICM roadmaps. This marks the country’s second facilitation mission, building upon initial work completed in April 2023 that focused on advocacy and capacity development.

Colonel Emmanuel Sampson, Director of the National Commission on Children’s Rights and Movement (NCCRM), described ECO-PHSICM as a coordinated, data driven response targeting risks facing women, children, persons with disabilities, refugees and mixed migrants. He emphasized that the 2025 gathering builds upon validated roadmap progress while encouraging participants to fully realize the initiative’s objectives.

Mr Olatunde Olayemi, speaking for ECOWAS Director of Humanitarian and Social Affairs Dr Sintiki Tarfa Ugbe, explained that ECO-PHSICM provides an integrated, evidence based early warning and response system focused on vulnerable groups. He confirmed the Commission intends to extend targeted financial support to Ghana similar to assistance already provided to Liberia and The Gambia.

Ambassador Francis Danti Kotia represented the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in outlining advances achieved since 2023. These include progress in protecting children’s rights, establishing specialized courts for gender based violence cases, and improving access to justice. He called for sustained investment in coordination systems, data infrastructure, survivor centered services and institutional capacity building to ensure effective roadmap implementation.

Development partners expressed support for the established momentum. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Ghana praised ECOWAS for creating ECO-PHSICM as a platform harmonizing protection systems and reaffirmed commitment to strengthening child protection and social services. Additional partners including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and SOS Children’s Villages highlighted combined impacts of displacement, climate shocks, economic tensions and fragile recovery contexts on vulnerable populations.

Ambassador Eddison Agbenyegah, Director of the Regional Integration Office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, addressed the multidimensional evolution of human security during opening remarks. He stressed the need for better articulation between human and physical security systems to protect communities and institutions, describing the workshop as an opportunity to consolidate a vision where everyone enjoys freedom from fear, freedom from want and freedom to live in dignity.

Workshop participants reviewed Ghana’s ECO-PHSICM roadmap and analyzed progress since 2023. Activities included examining risk indicators related to protection and human security, assessing vulnerabilities affecting women, children, persons with disabilities, irregular migrants, internally displaced persons and refugees. Attendees conducted group exercises evaluating processes, resources, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats within the protection sector while clarifying operational roles of key institutions.

The closing ceremony featured official signing and adoption of the updated ECO-PHSICM National Roadmap by Ambassador Agbenyegah as Director of the Regional Integration Office and Head of the ECOWAS National Office, endorsed by all stakeholders present.

Final recommendations emphasized strengthening coordination between NCCRM, national stakeholders, the ECOWAS Resident Representative and the ECOWAS National Office. Additional priorities include improving data collection, early warning systems and risk reporting affecting vulnerable people, consolidating legal and operational frameworks for protection, and increasing mobilization of national and partner resources supporting roadmap implementation.

The ECOWAS Commission thanked the Government of Ghana and development partners for continued commitment while reaffirming determination to promote an inclusive, secure and resilient West Africa where no one is left behind.