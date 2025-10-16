Ghana Advances Misinformation Law and Digital Verification Tools

Ghana is taking concrete steps to strengthen its information ecosystem, with draft legislation on misinformation and a digital verification system now in development to combat the spread of false information.

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations Samuel Nartey George announced in July that the Ministry has completed an extensive draft framework designed to address the rising challenge of false information in Ghana’s media and digital space. The legislation, set to be presented to Parliament, will balance government’s responsibility to protect information integrity with citizens’ right to free expression and constructive criticism.

To protect the integrity of Ghana’s digital information ecosystem, the Ministry is making steady progress toward bringing the National Misinformation and Disinformation Bill before Parliament, Sam George said at a ministerial press briefing on July 3. The draft legislation is designed to strengthen legal safeguards against the deliberate creation and spread of false or harmful digital content.

He explained that the framework will provide a clear legal structure empowering statutory bodies to respond effectively to deliberate disinformation, without infringing on citizens’ rights to free speech. This legislation isn’t intended to gag anyone but to provide enforcement clarity and strengthen legal protections against intentional disinformation, the Minister emphasized.

The Minister also disclosed that the National Information Technology Agency has been tasked with developing digital signatures under a Public Key Infrastructure system. The technology will allow citizens and fact checkers to verify the authenticity of official statements from Ministries and government agencies in real time.

NITA is piloting an AI based public service solution in collaboration with local innovators, Sam George revealed. This includes a public misinformation platform currently in final testing that will allow citizens to verify official documents. When government officials put out statements, digital embedded tools will allow people to confirm authenticity, he explained.

Citizens must remain critical of government, but they must criticize us with facts, not fabrications, Sam George said, reaffirming his commitment to accountability and truth in public communication. He stressed that the law would apply across the political spectrum, warning that irrespective of political color, those who engage in peddling fake news will face consequences.

The Minister first announced plans for the legislation during parliamentary proceedings in February, citing instances where altered images were presented on the floor of Parliament to stress the dangers of manipulated digital content. Even in this chamber, there was misinformation, he noted. It’s important that we take misinformation and disinformation seriously and deal with it once and for all.

The proposed framework has drawn attention from fact checking organizations operating in Ghana. Dubawa Ghana, the fact checking arm of the Centre for Journalism, Innovation and Development, operates as part of a West African network promoting information integrity across five anglophone countries including Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia and The Gamiba.

Dubawa’s mission extends beyond fact checking to promoting a culture of accuracy and evidence based public dialogue across West Africa. The organization has repeatedly emphasized that access to accurate information is a fundamental right, and the rise of disinformation has become a human rights concern.

The timing is significant. Ghana’s 2024 elections saw intensive fact checking operations, with the Ghana Fact Checking Coalition, comprising Dubawa Ghana, Fact-Check Ghana and Ghana Fact, running situation rooms to monitor and counter election related misinformation. The coalition worked on 137 claims during an eight day period around the December elections, publishing 98 fact check reports.

If implemented, the proposed digital verification system and legislative reforms could position Ghana as a regional leader in combating misinformation, setting a benchmark for digital transparency and media accountability across Africa. However, the legislation will need to navigate careful balance between protecting information integrity and preserving the robust freedom of expression that characterizes Ghana’s democracy.

The Ministry indicated that NITA is finalizing deployment of the Ghana Data Exchange Hub, which will enable secured data exchange between government agencies, real time service integration and improved data accuracy. This infrastructure forms part of the broader digital verification framework.

Sam George has stressed that the legislation respects freedom of speech while creating consequences for intentional misinformation. The Ministry has started compiling dossiers on individuals involved in misinformation and disinformation, he disclosed in April, though he clarified the law wouldn’t cover legitimate criticisms of government.

Whether this approach succeeds in curbing false information while protecting democratic discourse will depend heavily on how the legislation is drafted and implemented. The details matter enormously, particularly around definitions of what constitutes deliberate misinformation versus protected speech, opinion or error.

For now, Ghana’s approach represents an attempt to tackle information disorder through both technological solutions and legal frameworks, joining a growing number of countries grappling with how to address misinformation in the digital age without undermining fundamental freedoms.