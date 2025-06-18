Ghana Advances Education Reforms with Stakeholder Input and Key Initiatives

Ghana’s Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, outlined significant progress in President John Dramani Mahama’s education reforms during a mid-year briefing at the Jubilee House on June 18, 2025.

The updates highlighted policy developments driven by public participation, digital innovation, and inclusive support systems.

A major focus was the National Education Forum, which gathered over 2,000 reform proposals from stakeholders. Iddrisu stated these submissions are actively informing the Ministry’s policy framework. Digital transformation efforts include the “No-Fee-Stress” platform, which has already assisted 129,000 tertiary applicants with streamlined processes and financial aid access.

Inclusion measures featured prominently, with GHS 7 million allocated to cover tertiary fees for students with disabilities. The Free Sanitary Pad initiative will now exclusively source locally produced supplies, alongside plans to establish a manufacturing facility within the Prisons Service for sustainable production and job creation.

Student welfare commitments include GHS 600 million disbursed for Senior High School feeding programs over six months. To bolster academia, a National Research Fund has been launched with an initial GHS 50 million from GETFund, targeting enhanced university research capacity.

The Minister emphasized these steps collectively advance Ghana’s vision for an equitable and progressive education sector.