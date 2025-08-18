Ghana Activists Demand Drastic Steps to Halt Illegal Mining

A leading Ghanaian advocacy group has called for radical measures, including a one-year nationwide mining ban and life imprisonment for river mining, after eight men died last week in an illegal pit collapse.

The Movement for Change described rampant “galamsey” as an existential crisis, demanding immediate government action through a ten-point plan.

The group proposes halting all artisanal and small-scale mining, licensed or unlicensed, for twelve months.

It urges Parliament to suspend laws permitting mining in forest reserves and demands the cancellation of all small-scale mining licenses issued since 2009, followed by a thorough audit. The Ghana Armed Forces’ 48 Engineer Regiment would oversee demobilizing heavy mining equipment under the plan.

Significantly, the Movement advocates new legislation imposing mandatory life sentences for mining in rivers or forest reserves. During the proposed ban, large-scale land and river restoration programs would launch.

The plan also includes creating a Youth in Responsible Mining Initiative to support legal mining ventures and establishing community watchdog groups called Citizens’ Mining Protection Rights Groups.

These proposals form part of the group’s broader Great Transformational Plan. Campaigners and communities have long criticized successive governments, including the current Mahama administration, for failing to decisively tackle galamsey’s devastating impact on forests, waterways, and farmland. How long will this continue, communities wonder, as the damage deepens.