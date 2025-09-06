Ghana Activates Emergency Roaming for 3 Million AT Subscribers

Ghana’s government has successfully migrated over three million AirtelTigo subscribers to the Telecel network through emergency roaming arrangements, preventing a nationwide telecommunications blackout triggered by a $150 million debt crisis.

Communication Minister Sam George announced Friday that the National Communications Authority directed the immediate activation of national roaming after tower company ATC Ghana began disconnecting power to AirtelTigo’s network infrastructure on September 1.

The emergency measure ensures all AirtelTigo traffic now flows through Telecel’s network, maintaining uninterrupted access to voice calls, text messaging, data services, and mobile money platforms for affected customers.

“To avoid a national crisis that could have affected over 3 million subscribers, the NCA directed AT and Telecel to establish a roaming agreement,” George stated during a press conference in Accra. “It is important to note that all of AT’s services remain intact.”

The crisis stems from AirtelTigo’s mounting financial difficulties since the government’s controversial $1 acquisition of the struggling telecom operator in 2021. George acknowledged the decision’s questionable wisdom, stating that “the propriety or otherwise of that decision is evident in the current state of affairs.”

ATC Ghana, which manages AirtelTigo’s tower infrastructure, initiated power disconnections across radio access networks nationwide after the debt exceeded $150 million. The action threatened to leave millions of subscribers without mobile services in a country where telecommunications are essential for daily commerce and communication.

The migration has achieved 98 percent success, according to government officials, representing one of the largest emergency telecom transfers in Ghana’s history. The seamless transition demonstrates the resilience of Ghana’s telecommunications infrastructure and regulatory framework.

The emergency response forms part of a broader government strategy to consolidate Ghana’s telecom sector. The Ministry has confirmed plans to merge AT Ghana with Telecel Ghana as part of efforts to build a stronger, more competitive, and financially sustainable telecom operator.

Minister George has assured all 300 AirtelTigo staff members that their jobs remain secure during the merger process, addressing concerns about employment stability in the telecommunications sector.

The successful roaming implementation will proceed through three distinct phases: technical migration, which is nearing completion; human resource alignment involving staff absorption; and full operational integration of the two networks.

This intervention highlights ongoing challenges in Ghana’s telecom market, where smaller operators struggle against dominant players MTN Ghana and Vodafone Ghana. The government’s $1 acquisition of AirtelTigo in 2021 was intended to preserve jobs and market competition, but the company has reportedly lost over $10 million in just eight months.

For consumers, the transition appears seamless, with no reported service disruptions during the migration process. The National Communications Authority continues monitoring service quality and customer protection throughout the emergency period.

The crisis resolution demonstrates Ghana’s regulatory capacity to manage telecommunications emergencies while protecting consumer interests. However, it also raises questions about the long-term sustainability of government intervention in struggling telecom operations.

Industry analysts suggest the merger could reshape Ghana’s telecommunications landscape, potentially reducing major network operators from four to three while creating a stronger state-backed competitor to private operators.

The government maintains that the consolidation will ultimately benefit consumers through improved service quality and expanded network coverage, particularly in underserved rural areas where commercial operators often limit investment.