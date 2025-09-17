Ghana Achieves Record $6.2bn Trade Surplus as Export Earnings Soar to $17bn

Ghana’s trade account achieved a remarkable $6.2 billion surplus in the first eight months of 2025, marking one of the strongest performances in the country’s external sector in recent years, according to Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama. The achievement reflects robust export growth across key commodity sectors amid rising international demand.

Total export earnings reached $17 billion by the end of August 2025, according to the Bank of Ghana’s September Economic and Financial Data released on September 16. This represents a significant improvement from the same period in 2024 and underscores Ghana’s strengthening position in global commodity markets.

The trade surplus was buoyed by robust gold exports and stronger cocoa receipts, with Governor Asiama announcing the figures at the opening of the Monetary Policy Committee’s 126th meeting. The performance demonstrates the resilience of Ghana’s export-oriented sectors despite global economic uncertainties.

Gold continues to dominate Ghana’s export portfolio, benefiting from sustained high international prices and increased production capacity. The precious metal sector has consistently contributed the largest share of export revenues throughout 2025, reflecting both favorable market conditions and improved mining productivity.

Cocoa exports showed particularly strong recovery, contributing significantly to the trade surplus achievement. This improvement comes after years of challenges in the sector, including climate-related production issues and market volatility. The stronger cocoa receipts indicate successful efforts to revitalize the industry through enhanced farming practices and better pricing mechanisms.

Oil exports also contributed meaningfully to the overall performance, with Ghana’s petroleum sector benefiting from both production increases and favorable international crude prices. The combination of higher output from existing fields and new production coming online has strengthened the country’s energy export capacity.

The $6.2 billion trade surplus represents a dramatic improvement from previous years, when Ghana often struggled with trade deficits that strained foreign exchange reserves. The current performance shows a 307.4% increase compared to the first half of 2024, indicating sustained momentum in export growth.

Import dynamics have also played a role in achieving the favorable trade balance. While imports increased to meet domestic consumption and industrial needs, the growth rate remained well below export expansion, creating the positive trade differential that drives economic growth.

The strong trade performance has important implications for Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves and currency stability. Higher export earnings provide the Bank of Ghana with increased capacity to maintain exchange rate stability while meeting import financing requirements.

Industrial and consumer imports continued rising, reflecting growing domestic economic activity and business confidence. The increase in machinery and equipment imports suggests continued investment in productive capacity, while consumer goods imports indicate improving household purchasing power.

Energy imports, particularly petroleum products, remained a significant component of the import bill. However, the strong performance of domestic oil production helped offset some of these costs, creating a more balanced energy trade equation.

The achievement comes as Ghana continues implementing structural reforms under its IMF-supported programme, with trade performance serving as a key indicator of economic recovery. The strong external sector results provide fiscal space for continued economic stabilization efforts.

Looking ahead, sustaining this trade surplus momentum will depend on maintaining production levels across key export sectors while managing import growth. Gold price volatility, cocoa production challenges, and oil market dynamics remain critical factors in determining future performance.

The government’s focus on export diversification also shows promise, with non-traditional exports contributing increasingly to overall earnings. Manufacturing exports, processed agricultural products, and services exports are gradually reducing the economy’s dependence on raw commodity shipments.

Regional market access improvements and trade facilitation measures have also supported export growth. Better logistics infrastructure and streamlined export procedures have reduced costs for Ghanaian exporters while improving competitiveness in international markets.

The strong trade performance provides a foundation for continued economic growth and external sector stability. With proper management of this momentum, Ghana’s external accounts could maintain positive trajectories that support broader macroeconomic objectives.

However, maintaining this performance requires continued attention to productivity improvements, cost competitiveness, and market diversification. The current success creates opportunities for further strengthening Ghana’s position in global trade networks while building resilience against external shocks.