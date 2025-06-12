Ghana Accelerates Fight Against Plastic Pollution Through National Pact

A coalition of businesses, regulators and environmental groups is driving Ghana’s most concerted effort yet to tackle plastic waste, with the Voluntary Pact to Reduce Single-Use Plastics achieving measurable progress since its 2023 launch.

The initiative, backed by the Environment Ministry and EPA, has mobilized over 200 supermarkets and retailers to cut plastic bag distribution by 32% through consumer charges and alternatives.

At World Environment Day observances, stakeholders highlighted the program’s innovative approaches: “Our 50-pesewa plastic bag fee has reduced usage by 40% in pilot stores,” reported SNEDA Supermarket’s operations manager. The policy mirrors successful models from Rwanda and Kenya, adapted for Ghana’s market context. Food vendors participating in the parallel Circular SMEs program have revived traditional packaging methods, replacing plastic with banana leaves for waakye and reusable containers for takeaway meals.

EPA officials confirm the pact complements draft legislation proposing extended producer responsibility for plastic manufacturers. “This collaborative model proves environmental protection and business growth aren’t mutually exclusive,” noted EPA’s Hobson Agyapong. With Ghana generating over 1.1 million tons of plastic waste annually, the initiative marks a critical step toward the national target of 50% reduction by 2030.