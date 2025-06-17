Ghana Academic Forum to Debut with Analysis of NPP’s Five-Month Performance

The newly established Ghana Academic Professional Forum (GAP-F) will host its inaugural press conference on Wednesday, 18 June, at the Ghana International Press Centre, offering a scholarly assessment of the New Patriotic Party’s leadership since assuming office.

Scheduled for 10:00 a.m., the event titled “Scorecard After 5 Months” will evaluate both the NPP national executives and parliamentary minority’s governance record through an evidence-based lens.

Comprising researchers and policy analysts, GAP-F positions itself as a nonpartisan platform for rigorous policy discourse. The briefing will extend beyond political appraisal to address broader national governance challenges, marking the forum’s formal introduction to Ghana’s public intellectual space. Media houses have been advised to bring branded equipment for streamlined accreditation.

This debut reflects growing demand for academic perspectives in Ghana’s political analysis, following recent criticism of superficial policy debates. The forum’s emergence coincides with heightened public scrutiny of the NPP administration’s fulfillment of key campaign promises ahead of the 2024 election cycle.