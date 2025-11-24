GHA Endorses Ralph Ayitey as AGI President: Championing Industrial Transformation

In a strong show of unity and confidence, the Ghana Hotels Association (GHA) has officially endorsed Mr. Raphael (Ralph) Mawuenyega Kojo Ayitey, Chief Executive Officer of Coconut Grove Hotels, as its preferred candidate for the position of President of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) in the upcoming national elections scheduled for Thursday, 27th November 2025.

The GHA’s endorsement underscores Mr. Ayitey’s unwavering commitment to industrial excellence, his transformational leadership within the hospitality sector, and his two decades of dedicated service to the AGI.

Over the years, he has served in key leadership capacities, including Hospitality Sector Chairperson (2013–2015), Executive Member of the National Executive Council (2017–2021), and National Treasurer (2021–Present).

The Association describes Mr. Ayitey as a collaborative, forward-thinking leader who blends business acumen with empathy and results-driven leadership.

His agenda focuses on financial independence for AGI, enhancing secretariat performance, and expanding market access for local industries.

“We believe Ralph Ayitey represents the new face of industrial transformation, a leader who bridges policy, partnership, and performance,” the statement said.

The GHA calls on all members who are part of AGI to rally behind Mr. Ayitey and support his bid to elevate Ghanaian industry to new heights of competitiveness and innovation.

By Tanko A. IBRAHIM