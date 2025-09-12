GH QUEENS IS BACK: A SPOTLIGHT ON GHANA’S BOLDEST WOMEN IN SHOWBIZ

This September, Ghana’s most talked-about reality series is back to showcase the ambition, glamour, and grit of women making waves in the entertainment scene. Fresh from its AMVCA win, GH Queens will premiere season 3 on YouTube on September 17, 2025, at 8 PM.

The show’s strength has always been its raw authenticity, giving fans an unfiltered look into the triumphs and challenges of women in the spotlight.

This season features stars like Efia Odo and Sɛfa, plus new personalities eager to shake up the dynamics.

From screenings in Accra to interactive fan spaces on ghqueenstv.com, GH Queens is fast becoming a cultural movement.

Expect friendship, conflict, and personal growth as these queens redefine what it means to rule the Ghanaian entertainment industry