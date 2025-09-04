GH-Media School rolls out 24-Hour academic programmes

The GH Media School has rolled out a 24 – hour education programme geared towards enrolling more students in technical and vocational skills and forms part of the effort to create an enabling environment for the youth to be self-independent in the world of works (WoWs).

Speaking at the launch in Accra, the Rector of GH Schools, Mr. Leslie Addo Listowell said the enrollment level have significantly increased, pointing out that 254 students applied and as a result, 158 were admitted leaving the rest to other respective schools.

According to him, the school is duly accredited by the Commission of Technical and Vocational Education and Training as plans are far advanced to prepare the school to receive accreditation for Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes to start next semester.

“Arrangements have been made by the school authorities to collaborate with the Achimota Police Station to beef up security and its immediate environments as classes will be running from morning, afternoon, evening respectively till 6pm to 10pm, he said.

He used the occasion to urged the youth to take advantage of the laudable initiative and called on the traditional leaders in the community to release lands for future expansion as well as challenge government to support the initiative for academic growth and development.

“The school in this regard have further arrange with Midway Hospital and Achimota Hospital in healthcare delivery for students, “he said, saying the school also signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pentecost University to create the needed platform for students to study degree programmes and also exchange programmes.

On his part, the Chancellor, Dr. Kofi Osei Kusi of GH Schools commended the committee for the brilliant initiative, adding that the move ties into government flagship programme of the 24-hour economy which will help student to discover other talents and skills.

In his remark, Director of Post Graduate Studies Pentecost University, Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Tetteh expressed his gratitude to the management of the schools for new initiatives being rolled out, adding that the gesture gives competitive edge for the school.

Madam Samlara Baah, Programme Lead for the Government’s 24-Hour Economy urged management of the school to priorities digital training programmes to enhance skills development of students and explained that the initiative ties into the government flagship programme of the 24-Hour economy.

Report by Ben LARYEA