GH¢60k Loan Triples Cassava Farm Output for Young Entrepreneur

A young Ghanaian agripreneur has more than doubled his cassava cultivation and significantly grown his workforce after accessing funding through an African Development Bank Group-supported programme targeting small businesses recovering from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adjei Laryea, who runs the group farming enterprise EA Paradox, said his cassava operation initially struggled to scale despite securing approximately 23 acres of land, held back by limited capital and insufficient labour.

“Before the support, we were finding it difficult to scale up and get more hands because the land is huge,” he said.

After receiving GH¢60,000 through the Post-COVID-19 Skills Development and Productivity Enhancement Project (PSDPEP), Mr Laryea expanded cultivation from roughly one acre to three acres, lifting yields and improving his ability to supply markets consistently. “Once the acres increased, automatically your yield increases. Now we supply more than before,” he said.

The PSDPEP is a five-year initiative funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Government of Ghana, implemented through agencies including the Social Investment Fund (SIF). It provides loans at interest rates capped at around 12 percent annually, alongside training and business support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in agribusiness, manufacturing, and hospitality. The programme targets approximately 25,000 MSMEs nationwide.

Employment on the farm has also grown. Mr Laryea said the business now engages up to 20 casual workers during peak periods, compared to fewer than five previously, and has taken on a full-time caretaker to strengthen day-to-day management.

That caretaker, Kanda Gbedemah, an electrical engineer by training, said agriculture had given him more stable earnings than construction work. “With farming, when you plan it well and follow the seasons, at the end of the day, you get results,” he said, urging more young people to consider it as a career.

Despite the progress, Mr Laryea identified the absence of on-site processing equipment as the farm’s biggest remaining constraint. Processing machinery units are estimated at around GH¢50,000 each, and the business currently relies on mobile units from nearby communities. Produce is sold primarily in local markets, with some reaching wider markets. He said acquiring machinery remains a priority and he plans to position EA Paradox for export within five years.

Beyond cassava, the farm has diversified into pepper, plantain, and maize to reduce seasonal risks and optimise land use.

Mr Laryea encouraged aspiring young farmers to seek advice and build strong networks. “Farming can be easy, but it’s not as easy as you think. Where you need advice, go for it,” he said.