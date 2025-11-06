GFIM@10: A Decade of Progress and Possibility

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) marked its 10th anniversary with a media launch held at the GSE Course Room, celebrating a decade of transformative impact on Ghana’s capital markets. The event, themed “A Decade of Progress, A Future of Possibilities,” brought together media partners and financial stakeholders to reflect on GFIM’s achievements, challenges, and future ambitions.

Since its inception on August 15, 2015, GFIM has facilitated the trading of over one trillion securities, becoming a cornerstone of Ghana’s financial infrastructure. The platform has enabled the private sector to raise over GHS24 billion in debt capital, while pension fund assets traded on GFIM have surpassed GHS90 billion, underscoring its role in long-term financial security and institutional investment.

Despite disruptions caused by the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), the market rebounded strongly in 2024–2025, reaffirming investor confidence and GFIM’s resilience. The anniversary presentation highlighted GFIM’s contributions to government financing and its growing recognition as a trusted venue for both short- and long-term debt instruments.

Speakers reviewed key milestones, acknowledged developmental challenges, and shared lessons learned over the past decade. The event also outlined GFIM’s ambitious vision for the future: reaching 10 million investor accounts and listing 100 companies by 2035.

GFIM’s journey reflects a broader narrative of innovation, transparency, and inclusive growth in Ghana’s financial sector. As the market enters its second decade, it remains committed to expanding access, deepening liquidity, and strengthening the foundations of Ghana’s debt capital ecosystem.