GFIM Turns Over GH¢1.30bn as Treasury Bills Lead Monday Session

Ghana’s fixed income market recorded total turnover of GH¢1.30 billion across 281 transactions on Monday, May 25, 2026, with Treasury Bills accounting for the largest share of activity and the session emerging as the highest-volume trading day in the recent run of May sessions.

Treasury Bills dominated with GH¢772.62 million changing hands across 241 transactions, representing approximately 59% of the day’s total value. The most actively traded instrument in this category was a February 2027 bill, with GH¢402.23 million traded across 20 transactions at a closing yield of 9.12% and a closing price of 93.5999.

Sell and buy-back operations on Government of Ghana (GOG) notes and bonds have been a consistent driver of activity across recent sessions, and Monday was no exception. Sell/Buy Back trades recorded GH¢330.61 million across 26 transactions. The largest single instrument in this category was a February 2032 GOG bond carrying a 9.10% coupon, which yielded 13.37% and closed at 83.2415, with GH¢241.06 million traded in 12 deals — reflecting the discount at which longer-dated bonds continue to trade relative to their face values.

Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) bonds contributed GH¢196.42 million across 9 trades. The most actively traded DDEP instrument was a February 2027 bond carrying an 8.35% coupon, with GH¢157 million traded in 6 transactions. The instrument closed at a yield of 10.54% and a price of 98.4666, indicating it continues to trade at a modest discount to par.

New GOG Notes and Bonds recorded a single transaction of GH¢48,922 in a March 2033 bond carrying a 12.50% coupon, which yielded 12.37% and priced at 100.5441 — marginally above par. No trades were recorded in the Old GOG Notes and Bonds category.

Corporate bonds contributed GH¢1.56 million across 4 transactions, with CMB-BD-28/08/28 carrying a 13.00% coupon and closing at a price of 102.6542 as the benchmark instrument. Despite the tripling of corporate debt trading value in the first four months of 2026, the segment continues to represent under one percent of total GFIM volume on any given session, with Treasury Bills and government bonds remaining the dominant force.

Yields on medium to long-term government bonds have declined significantly compared with a year earlier, with the 4-year bond yield falling to 10.27% in April 2026 from 21.21% in April 2025, while the 5-year yield dropped to 9.64% from 20.70%, reflecting the broader macroeconomic stabilisation and declining inflation that have characterised Ghana’s post-DDEP recovery phase.

Monday’s session recorded fewer transactions than May 19 (281 versus 318) but a higher total turnover (GH¢1.30bn versus GH¢1.26bn), implying above-average deal sizes and concentrated institutional activity. Old GOG Notes and Bonds recorded zero trades for the session.