GFIM Turnover Tops GH¢900M on Sell-Back Surge

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) recorded a total turnover of GH¢901.68 million across 297 transactions on Thursday, May 7, 2026, with Sell/Buy Back operations driving the bulk of activity as investors navigated a market marked by rising short-term yields and selective appetite for Government of Ghana bonds.

Sell/Buy Back trades on all Government of Ghana (GOG) notes and bonds dominated the session, recording GH¢375.91 million across 27 transactions, making it the single largest category by volume. Treasury bills followed with GH¢267.74 million worth of trades spanning 227 transactions, reflecting strong short-end activity. Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) bonds accounted for GH¢157.21 million across 25 trades, while new GOG notes and bonds contributed GH¢100.30 million in 11 transactions. Old GOG notes and bonds and corporate bonds together made up the remainder, trading GH¢220,000 and GH¢302,319 respectively.

On the new GOG bonds front, the 7-year bond maturing on March 29, 2033, was the only instrument to trade, posting the full GH¢100.30 million in volume at a closing yield of 12.46 percent, up from an opening yield of 12.12 percent. The closing price settled at GH¢100.16.

Among DDEP bonds, the 2023-GC-4 instrument, a bond maturing on February 12, 2030, led by volume with GH¢62.92 million exchanged across 8 trades at a closing yield of 12.99 percent. The 2023-GC-1 bond maturing February 16, 2027, posted the highest number of individual trades at 15, with GH¢85.80 million changing hands at a yield of 11.04 percent, registering the tightest yield among actively traded DDEP instruments.

Treasury bills saw a sharp upward spike in short-term yields. The 91-day bill maturing June 8, 2026, recorded a closing yield of 6.94 percent on 1,275,451 units traded. The 182-day bill maturing July 27, 2026, however, commanded the highest volume of the T-bill segment, with 31,309,189 units traded across 4 transactions at a closing yield of 5.41 percent. That anomaly points to concentrated institutional positioning at the 81-day maturity point.

On the corporate bond side, Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) was the most active issuer, with two of its 13 percent coupon bonds recording trades. The CMB-BD-31/08/26 instrument traded GH¢86,800 worth across 2 transactions, while the CMB-BD-30/08/27 bond posted GH¢95,519 in a single trade. Kasapreko PLC also featured, with its KCP-NT-12/09/28 note trading GH¢120,000 in one transaction at a closing price of GH¢99.81.

The largest single Sell/Buy Back transaction involved the GOG bond maturing February 10, 2032, which anchored GH¢234.07 million across 14 trades at a closing yield of 13.54 percent.