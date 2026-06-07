GFIM turnover hits GH₵1.41 billion on Friday

Trading on the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) reached GHS 1.41 billion across 448 deals on Friday, with restructured government bonds and Treasury bills accounting for almost all the activity.

Bonds issued under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) led the day at GHS 544.4 million from 58 trades. Treasury bills came a close second by value at GHS 533.7 million, though they were by far the busiest by count, changing hands 349 times. Sell and buy back (SBB) deals on government paper added GHS 333.3 million, while corporate bonds barely registered at GHS 1.8 million. No conventional Government of Ghana (GoG) notes and bonds, new or old, traded at all.

Activity clustered in a handful of securities. A DDEP bond maturing in February 2027 was the most traded single instrument, with GHS 179.2 million exchanged at a yield of 10.40%. A Treasury bill maturing in January 2027 drew an even larger GHS 185.3 million at 8.05%, while the biggest sell and buy back trade ran on a 2032 bond priced to yield 13.50%.

The pattern points to demand concentrated in shorter dated government instruments, with returns stretching from about 8% on the near Treasury bill to 13.50% on the longer 2032 paper.