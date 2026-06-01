GFIM Trading Volume Falls 40% to GHS 4.18bn

Trading on the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) fell last week, with total volume dropping 39.69 percent to GHS 4.18 billion, dragged down by lower Treasury bill and bond activity.

The figure, covering the week of 25 to 29 May 2026, was down from GHS 6.93 billion the previous week. The decline cut across every active instrument on the market.

Treasury bills (T-bills) remained the most traded, at about GHS 2.34 billion, though that was 31.95 percent lower than the prior week. Sale and buy back (SBB) trades came next at roughly GHS 1.36 billion, down 49.84 percent, while bonds issued under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) accounted for about GHS 474.7 million, a fall of 31.11 percent. New Government of Ghana (GoG) bonds saw just GHS 127,423 change hands, down 79.33 percent, and corporate securities slumped 96.32 percent to about GHS 3.2 million. No old GoG bonds were traded.

Among new government bonds, excluding SBB activity, the 4-year DDEP bond led with GHS 383 million, followed by the 8-year DDEP at roughly GHS 65.4 million and the 7-year DDEP at about GHS 22.6 million.

Yields were largely steady, with some movement at the shorter end. The 7-year DDEP yield rose to 13.30 percent from 12.01 percent and the 8-year climbed to 13.02 percent from 12.29 percent, while the 4-year eased to 10.50 percent from 10.92 percent and the 15-year slipped to 12.10 percent from 12.40 percent. Most other tenors were unchanged.