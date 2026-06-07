GFIM trading jumps 42% to GH₵5.94 billion

Trading on the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) climbed 42% to GHS 5.94 billion last week, led by Treasury bills and government bonds.

The turnover marked a sharp rise from the GHS 4.18 billion recorded a week earlier, a gain of 42.11%. Treasury bills did the heavy lifting at about GHS 2.93 billion, up roughly a quarter, while bonds issued under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) more than tripled to around GHS 1.60 billion. Sell and buy back (SBB) trades held steady near GHS 1.37 billion.

Smaller segments saw the steepest swings. New Government of Ghana (GoG) bonds leapt from about GHS 127,000 the previous week to GHS 16.4 million, while corporate securities jumped close to 649% to GHS 24.1 million. There were no trades in old government bonds.

The busier market came with rising borrowing costs. Yields on new government bonds climbed across most of the curve, with the steepest moves at the long end. The 10 year bond rose to 14.30% from 12.49%, and the 15 year to 14.70% from 12.10%, while the 5 year advanced to 11.80% from 9.80%. The 4 year tenor was the rare exception, easing slightly to 10.40%.

The figures point to strong investor appetite for short dated government paper even as the market demanded higher returns to hold longer maturities.