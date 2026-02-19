GFIM Clears GH¢2.1 Billion as Treasury Bills Lead Volume

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) processed a total of GH¢2.13 billion across 452 trades on Thursday, 19 February 2026, as Treasury Bills dominated activity by volume while Government of Ghana bonds and corporate paper recorded significant secondary market interest, reflecting continued investor appetite for fixed-income instruments even as global risk sentiment remained elevated.

The session’s grand total of GH¢2,125,872,810 was spread across five instrument categories. New Government of Ghana (GoG) Notes and Bonds led by value, recording GH¢501,793,422 across 17 trades. Treasury Bills accounted for the highest volume of transactions at 399 trades covering GH¢1,117,974,561. Corporate bonds generated GH¢122,340,825 across 10 trades. Old GoG Notes and Bonds recorded GH¢39,756 across two trades. Sell-and-Buy-Back Trades on GoG bonds, a repurchase instrument used primarily by banks and institutional investors for short-term liquidity management, accounted for GH¢383,724,246 across 24 trades.

Among New GoG Notes and Bonds, the most actively traded instrument was the 2023-GC-6 series bond maturing on 10 February 2032, which generated GH¢311,394,622 across six transactions at a closing yield of 12.49 percent and a closing price of GH¢85.97. The 2023-GC-5 series bond maturing in February 2031 was the second most active, with nine trades generating GH¢170,000,000 at a closing yield of 12.45 percent and a closing price of GH¢87.26. A single trade in the 2023-GC-1 series bond maturing in February 2027 produced GH¢20,000,000 at a notably lower closing yield of 11.00 percent, down from its opening yield of 12.28 percent.

The largest single Treasury Bill transaction of the day was in the 182-day bill maturing on 17 August 2026, which alone cleared GH¢320,679,847 across 68 trades at a closing price of 95.07, making it the most actively traded individual bill in Thursday’s session. A 364-day bill maturing on 27 July 2026 also recorded significant activity with GH¢75,832,712 across six trades, while another 364-day instrument maturing on 23 February 2026, just four days from settlement, traded GH¢116,403,921 across five transactions as investors positioned for imminent maturity proceeds.

In the Corporate Bonds segment, Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) instruments dominated activity with GH¢122,340,825 across 10 trades spanning three of its 13 percent coupon bonds maturing between August 2026 and August 2028. The largest of the three, the 2028 maturity bond designated CMB-BD-28/08/28, recorded GH¢71,530,000 across two trades at a closing price of GH¢93.23, while the 2027 maturity equivalent recorded GH¢50,200,000 in two trades. Letshego Ghana PLC and Bayport Savings and Loans PLC instruments also featured in Thursday’s session with prices updated but without recorded volume, alongside instruments from Kasapreko PLC and Quantum Terminal Limited (QTL).

Old GoG Notes and Bonds saw limited but notable secondary market activity, with the 6-Year Bond maturing 18 January 2027 recording 39,756 units across two trades at a closing yield of 21.23 percent and a closing price of GH¢98.36. A 5-Year Bond maturing 2 March 2026, now just 11 days from redemption, was quoted with a closing yield of 42.33 percent and a price of GH¢98.66, reflecting the near-maturity distortion common to instruments approaching settlement.

In the Sell-and-Buy-Back segment, the most active instrument was the 2023-GC-1 series bond maturing February 2027, which recorded GH¢72,805,600 across eight repurchase trades at a yield of 10.31 percent. The 2023-A-2 series bond maturing August 2028 was the highest-value single instrument in this category with GH¢172,000,000 across two trades at a yield of 11.30 percent, while the 2023-GC-10 series bond contributed GH¢50,182,125 across four trades.