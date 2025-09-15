GFA President Praises MTN’s Timely Support for Black Stars

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has praised telecommunications giant MTN Ghana for their crucial financial backing of the national teams during a critical phase of World Cup qualification.

MTN Ghana committed $2 million over two years to sponsor four national teams, including the Black Stars, in a deal that runs through August 2027. The GFA President, known as “The Game Changer,” described the support as both timely and inspiring ahead of Ghana’s remaining 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“The $2 million support for the Black Stars and other national teams has really inspired the players to give their best to make it to the next World Cup,” Okraku stated. The tournament will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada in 2026.

The sponsorship agreement covers the Black Stars men’s senior team, Black Queens women’s team, Black Satellites under-20 squad, and Black Starlets under-17 team. This comprehensive support structure addresses multiple levels of Ghanaian football development.

Okraku acknowledged additional corporate partners supporting the national teams, including KGL Foundation, Lele Rice, 5 Star Energy, and Goil. He emphasized that these partnerships provide essential motivation for players, technical staff, and management as they navigate their qualification campaign.

The GFA President highlighted the growing financial demands of modern football, noting that success requires support beyond traditional sources like FIFA, government funding, and federation resources. Corporate partnerships have become increasingly vital for sustaining competitive national teams at the international level.

Ghana recently secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Mali in their World Cup qualifying campaign, boosting their chances in Group I. The Black Stars currently lead their qualification group and need positive results in their final two matches to secure their place at the 2026 World Cup.

Ghana’s World Cup history includes consistent participation since 2006, with their most successful campaign reaching the quarter-finals in South Africa 2010. The team missed the 2018 Russia tournament and faced disappointment at Qatar 2022, making qualification for the expanded 2026 tournament particularly significant.

Sports Minister Kofi Adams has also called for nationwide support as the team prepares for decisive final qualifying matches against Central African Republic and Comoros. The matches represent Ghana’s final opportunity to secure automatic qualification for the tournament.

The President expressed confidence in goalkeeper Benjamin Asare while calling for stronger defensive organization and more creative attacking play. He positioned Ghana as Africa’s representative hope, noting that Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt have already qualified for the tournament.

Okraku’s comments reflect broader optimism within Ghanaian football circles about the team’s prospects. The combination of corporate support, recent positive results, and approaching crucial fixtures has created momentum around the national team’s qualification bid.

The MTN sponsorship represents one of the largest commercial investments in Ghanaian football in recent years, providing stability and resources during a critical competitive period. The deal’s duration through 2027 offers long-term planning capabilities for the football association.

As Ghana approaches the final stages of World Cup qualification, the convergence of corporate backing, government support, and fan enthusiasm creates favorable conditions for the team’s continental ambitions. The Black Stars’ success in securing qualification would validate the collaborative approach between private and public stakeholders in Ghanaian football.