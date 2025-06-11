GFA President Hails League Revival Amidst Challenges

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has declared the 2024/25 domestic league season as evidence of football’s resurgence in the country, while acknowledging persistent challenges.

In an end-of-season assessment, Okraku highlighted three key indicators of progress: heightened matchday excitement, breakthrough performances by emerging talents, and sustained fan engagement across venues.

“This season has proven our domestic game’s resilience and growth,” Okraku stated. “From electrifying match atmospheres to youth development and nationwide fan support, we’re witnessing Ghana football’s determined march toward excellence.”

The GFA chief simultaneously addressed concerning incidents of hooliganism that marred some fixtures, describing them as “regrettable but critical reminders” of needed reforms. His dual commentary comes as the Premier League records its highest average attendance in five years, with youth players constituting 38% of squad minutes – a 12% increase from last season.

Industry analysts note the improved competitiveness, with the title race involving four clubs until the penultimate week, contrasting with recent seasons dominated by a single team. However, security concerns persist after three high-profile crowd violence incidents this term.

Football league revivals in emerging markets often balance sporting progress with infrastructural and behavioral challenges, requiring parallel development of technical and safety standards.

Read His Statement Below

Press Statement

On behalf of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and on my own behalf, I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to the 18 Clubs for a memorable and successful 2024-25 Premier League season.

This season has once again proven the resilience, passion, and growth of our domestic game. From the electrifying matchdays to the emergence of young talents and the unwavering support from fans across the country, we have collectively demonstrated that Ghana football is on a resolute path of revival and excellence.

To our new champions, Gold Stars FC, congratulations on a well-deserved title. To those who fell short, I urge you to take pride in your journey and come back stronger.

I also acknowledge the invaluable work of our match officials, administrators, medical teams, groundsmen, volunteers, and media partners, who are the backbone of the football ecosystem, for their invaluable contribution throughout the exciting campaign.

To our loyal supporters, your energy continues to breathe life into the league. You are the soul of Ghana football, and your love for the game remains our greatest source of inspiration.

As we celebrate the successes of the 2024–25 Ghana Premier League season, it is equally important to pause and reflect on a few unfortunate incidents that occurred at some match venues. These moments, while regrettable, serve as critical reminders of the work that still lies ahead in shaping a safer, more respectful football culture.

The Ghana Football Association remains firmly committed to strengthening education at the club level and enhancing matchday protocols to ensure a more secure and inclusive environment for players, officials, and fans alike.

As we look ahead to the 2025-26 season, we remain focused on strengthening the foundation of Ghana football. Together, we will rise, improve, and showcase the true greatness of our beloved sport.

On behalf of the Ghana Football Association, I thank you all for your contribution to the 2024–25 season.

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku

President, Ghana Football Association