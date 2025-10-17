GFA President Credits US$2m MTN Deal for World Cup Push

Ghana’s push to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is being backed by a major corporate investment, with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) pointing to a $2 million sponsorship from MTN as a key motivator. GFA President Kurt Okraku detailed how the funding supports the Black Stars and other national teams during the critical qualifying phase.

“The motivation that comes with MTN’s support cannot be underestimated,” Okraku stated. “It has boosted the morale of our players.”

He explained that modern football requires robust corporate partnerships alongside government and FIFA support. The MTN deal, announced earlier this year, covers the Black Stars, Black Queens, and various national youth teams. Okraku described this comprehensive approach as vital for building the future of the sport in Ghana.

While acknowledging other sponsors, the GFA president singled out the MTN partnership as particularly impactful for the current campaign. He also thanked Ghanaian fans for their support in recent crucial matches, urging continued backing as the team aims for its fifth World Cup appearance.

With this financial structure in place, the association believes the Black Stars are in a strong position to not only secure their ticket to the 2026 tournament but to also make a more significant mark if they qualify.