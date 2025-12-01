GFA President Congratulates Eto’o on FECAFOOT Re-Election

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has extended a congratulatory message to Samuel Eto’o following his re-election as president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT).

Simeon-Okraku praised Eto’o for the transformational impact his first tenure has had on Cameroonian football. Your re-election reflects not only the remarkable progress made under your stewardship but also the confidence of the Cameroonian football community in your ability to deliver even greater change in the years ahead, he noted.

In a message issued on behalf of the GFA and the Ghanaian football community, Okraku described Eto’o’s victory as a strong endorsement of his leadership and the confidence of stakeholders in the progress achieved under his administration.

He noted that Eto’o has shown firm commitment to developing football in Cameroon, improving professionalism, strengthening the game’s structures and expanding opportunities for young players. The GFA president reaffirmed the strong and mutually beneficial relationship between the Ghana and Cameroon football federations.

Okraku also expressed Ghana’s readiness to continue its close collaboration with Cameroon to support the development of football on the African continent. He emphasized that partnerships between federations remain crucial for advancing the sport across the region.

Eto’o, a four-time African Player of the Year, was re-elected FECAFOOT president on Saturday, November 29, 2025. As the sole candidate for the position, the 44-year-old received 85 out of 87 votes from FECAFOOT’s general assembly during elections held at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Centre of Excellence in Mbankomo.

The landslide victory, representing 97.7 percent of valid votes, extends his leadership through 2029 and underscores the strong internal confidence in his stewardship. Two ballots were declared invalid during the voting process.

Eto’o first won the presidency in December 2021 on a reform driven platform promising transparency and a major overhaul of Cameroonian football administration. His initial term was marked by efforts to restore values to the national team, enhance domestic league appeal, and strengthen FECAFOOT’s autonomy.

Following his re-election, Eto’o received congratulations from FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) President Gianni Infantino during a video call. This day will remain memorable for my team and me. Our delegates have renewed their trust in us, confirming our re-election and endorsing our work, Eto’o stated.

The day was made even more special by the warm call from the FIFA President, Mr. Gianni Infantino. Mr. President, I am deeply honored by your congratulations. I reaffirm my commitment to working for the development of Cameroonian and African football, the FECAFOOT president added.

For his new four-year term, Eto’o has outlined four major priorities: restoring values to the national team, making the Lion brand more attractive, enhancing the appeal of domestic leagues, and strengthening FECAFOOT’s autonomy.

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker is widely regarded as one of the greatest African players of all time. He won the African Player of the Year award a record four times and remains Cameroon’s all-time leading scorer and the top scorer in Africa Cup of Nations history.

Eto’o’s re-election comes eight months after he was elected by acclamation to the CAF Executive Committee in Cairo in March 2025. That elevation was made possible after the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned a CAF ban that had temporarily barred him from holding office.

Despite the overwhelming vote of confidence, Eto’o’s first term was not without controversy. His administration faced tensions with the Ministry of Sports and various clubs, along with disputes over administrative reforms and governance structures.

Several complaints have been lodged with the Cameroonian Ministry of Sports and FIFA Ethics Committee regarding allegations Eto’o strongly rejects. A coalition led by international lawyer Emmanuel Nsahlai has presented documentation as part of its case, though Eto’o maintains the allegations form part of a campaign against him.

The FECAFOOT president insists his work has been focused on reforms and restoring international recognition for Cameroonian football. Delegates at the November congress offered overwhelming support, ensuring another four-year term and reinforcing his influence at both national and continental levels.

With his second term now confirmed, Eto’o is expected to deepen the reforms launched over the past four years while navigating the complex dynamics of football governance in Cameroon. His focus will include improving national team performance, strengthening youth development systems, and enhancing commercial partnerships.

The re-election ensures continuity in leadership as Cameroon prepares for major continental competitions and works to maintain its position among Africa’s premier footballing nations. FECAFOOT under Eto’o’s leadership aims to bridge gaps between elite and grassroots football while ensuring sustainable development across all levels.