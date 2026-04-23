GFA Postpones Premier League Fixtures to Honour Dominic Frimpong

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has postponed all Ghana Premier League fixtures scheduled for Matchday 30 following the death of Berekum Chelsea winger Dominic Frimpong, who was shot dead during an armed robbery attack on the club’s team bus on 12 April 2026.

Frimpong, who was 20 years old, died after masked gunmen ambushed the Berekum Chelsea bus on the road between Goaso and Bibiani as the team returned from a league match against Samartex in Samreboi. Players and staff fled into nearby bushes as the armed men opened fire. He was rushed to the Bibiani Government Hospital, where he was pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

The GFA’s Executive Council said the suspension of Matchday 30 is intended to allow the football community to grieve and pay tribute to the striker, and also to give Berekum Chelsea additional time to recover from the trauma of the incident.

Matchday 30 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, 6 May 2026. The league will resume with Matchday 31 fixtures from Friday, 1 May to Sunday, 3 May 2026, with all clubs required to wear black armbands and a minute of silence to be observed at every venue in Frimpong’s memory.

All other fixtures from Matchday 32 to Matchday 34 remain unchanged.

Frimpong, who joined Berekum Chelsea on loan from Aduana Football Club (FC) during the 2025/26 season, made 13 league appearances and scored two goals. He was born on 26 August 2005.

The GFA extended its condolences to Frimpong’s family, his teammates at Berekum Chelsea, his parent club Aduana FC, and the wider football fraternity.

His funeral has been scheduled for 29 April 2026 at Assin Dansame. He is survived by his father, mother, and nine siblings.