GFA Engages Maryland Leadership to Strengthen Ghana 2026 World Cup Preparations

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has intensified diplomatic efforts ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup by holding productive discussions with Maryland state officials to bolster operational planning for the Black Stars’ campaign.

The GFA President who also serves as Second Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) paid a high level working visit to the Office of the Governor of the State of Maryland meeting Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller and Chief of Staff Geri Royals Byrd during December 2025.

The meeting explored areas of mutual interest and potential collaboration aimed at supporting Ghana’s participation in the global showpiece which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The engagement forms part of the GFA President’s broader diplomatic and institutional outreach across the United States focused on strengthening strategic partnerships to enhance operational planning, logistics, fan engagement and institutional support for the Black Stars during the tournament.

The discussions focused on establishing strong institutional partnerships to support logistics, security and fan engagement for Ghana’s participation. With the tournament jointly hosted by three North American nations the GFA is prioritizing early coordination with state and city officials to guarantee a seamless experience for the team and the thousands of Ghanaian supporters expected to travel to various host cities across the region.

Simeon Okraku emphasized that these diplomatic engagements are vital for operational efficiency ensuring smooth travel and accommodation logistics, fan mobilization creating a vibrant environment for supporters in host cities and national image projecting a positive representation of Ghana on the world stage. The GFA President stated that the multi city nature of this tournament presents unique logistical demands and expressed commitment to building alliances now to ensure the Black Stars are adequately supported on and off the pitch.

The urgency of these preparations is underscored by the Black Stars’ challenging travel itinerary in Group L. Ghana will open their campaign against Panama in Toronto, Canada before facing England in Boston, United States and concluding the group stage against Croatia in Philadelphia, United States. The multi city schedule demands precision planning requiring coordination across different jurisdictions, venues and time zones throughout the tournament.

The Maryland engagement followed earlier meetings including discussions with Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States His Excellency Victor Emmanuel Smith and his team underscoring the association’s commitment to coordinated planning and strong institutional support ahead of the World Cup. Simeon Okraku has been holding a series of strategic meetings with partners across the United States demonstrating systematic approach to World Cup preparations.

The GFA President also held high level discussions with the leadership of the United States Chamber of Commerce in Washington District of Columbia. During that engagement Simeon Okraku met with Rick Wade, Senior Vice President for Strategic Alliances and Outreach at the United States Chamber of Commerce and Guevera Yao who serves as Vice President of the United States Africa Business Center. The talks focused on areas of mutual interest exploring potential avenues for collaboration ahead of the tournament.

Discussions with the Chamber of Commerce centered on building institutional partnerships to support Ghana’s World Cup campaign with emphasis on commercial cooperation, logistics, fan engagement and leveraging the tournament as a platform to enhance Ghana’s economic, cultural and sporting presence in North America. The engagement forms part of the GFA’s broader strategy to ensure that Ghana is well positioned both competitively and operationally for the tournament.

Simeon Okraku reiterated the Football Association’s commitment to delivering a well organised and memorable World Cup campaign for the team. He noted that these engagements are critical to advancing Ghana’s interests, projecting a positive national image and ensuring that the Black Stars are adequately supported on and off the pitch. The GFA will continue to build alliances that will contribute to a successful and impactful 2026 FIFA World Cup experience for Ghana.

Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller serves as the tenth Lieutenant Governor of Maryland since taking office on January 18, 2023. She represents the first South Asian woman elected lieutenant governor in the United States and is the first Asian American lieutenant governor and first immigrant to hold statewide office in Maryland. Miller previously represented District 15 in the Maryland House of Delegates from 2010 to 2019 before being selected as running mate by Governor Wes Moore for the 2022 gubernatorial election.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the 23rd edition of the tournament and the first to feature 48 teams instead of the traditional 32 team format. The expanded format means more matches, more host cities and more complex logistical arrangements for participating nations. For Ghana the tournament represents an opportunity to showcase the Black Stars on football’s biggest stage while demonstrating the country’s organizational capacity through effective coordination of supporter logistics and team operations.

Ghana qualified for the 2026 World Cup marking the country’s fifth appearance at the tournament having previously participated in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2022. The Black Stars’ best performance came in 2010 when the team reached the quarterfinals in South Africa becoming the third African nation to reach that stage. Ghana’s participation in 2026 carries significant expectations from supporters who hope to see the team progress beyond the group stage.

The early diplomatic groundwork being laid by the GFA demonstrates recognition that successful World Cup participation requires more than just sporting preparation. Effective engagement with host nation authorities, securing accommodation and training facilities, coordinating supporter travel and managing team logistics across multiple cities all require advance planning and strong institutional partnerships. The meetings in Maryland and Washington represent important steps in building the infrastructure needed for a successful campaign.

Maryland hosts significant Ghanaian diaspora communities particularly in the Baltimore Washington metropolitan area. Engaging Maryland state leadership provides opportunities to mobilize local Ghanaian communities, coordinate supporter activities and potentially leverage diaspora networks to support the Black Stars during their North American campaign. The state’s proximity to Washington District of Columbia where many international organizations and embassies are located also makes it strategically important for diplomatic engagement.

The GFA’s systematic approach to World Cup preparations contrasts with previous tournaments where logistical challenges sometimes affected team performance and supporter experiences. By beginning diplomatic engagement nearly 18 months before the tournament kickoff the association demonstrates commitment to addressing operational challenges proactively rather than reactively. This strategic planning approach aims to ensure that the Black Stars can focus on sporting performance while off field arrangements run smoothly.

Under Simeon Okraku’s leadership the Ghana Football Association has emphasized professionalization of football administration and strategic planning. The president’s dual role as CAF Second Vice President provides additional continental perspective and networking opportunities that benefit Ghana’s preparations. His engagement with United States state officials, business leaders and diplomatic representatives reflects comprehensive approach to World Cup planning that extends beyond purely sporting considerations.

As preparations intensify the GFA President continues his tour of the United States meeting with strategic partners to lock down alliances necessary for a successful and memorable 2026 World Cup campaign. The meetings with Maryland leadership, United States Chamber of Commerce officials and Ghanaian diplomatic representatives in Washington demonstrate multi pronged approach to ensuring Ghana maximizes opportunities presented by participating in North America’s first FIFA World Cup.

The 2026 tournament scheduled for June and July 2026 will feature matches across 16 host cities in the three host nations. Ghana’s Group L matches in Toronto, Boston and Philadelphia will require the team to travel significant distances between fixtures necessitating careful management of travel schedules, acclimatization and recovery periods. The early coordination with state officials aims to secure optimal arrangements for these logistical challenges.

For Ghanaian supporters planning to travel to North America for the tournament the GFA’s diplomatic engagement provides confidence that arrangements will facilitate their participation. Fan zones, viewing parties and supporter coordination in cities with significant Ghanaian populations can create vibrant atmosphere supporting the Black Stars while showcasing Ghanaian culture to North American audiences. These elements form part of the broader strategy to ensure Ghana’s World Cup participation delivers benefits beyond purely sporting outcomes.