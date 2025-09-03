GFA Delays Response to Minister’s Budget Comments Amid World Cup Qualifiers

The Ghana Football Association has postponed addressing recent comments by Sports Minister Kofi Adams regarding alleged budget discrepancies, prioritizing national team unity ahead of crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

In a statement released Wednesday, the GFA acknowledged Adams’ remarks made during a Tuesday press briefing but emphasized the need to maintain focus on the Black Stars’ upcoming fixtures against Chad and Mali. The association described the matches as critical to Ghana’s World Cup qualification hopes.

The GFA indicated it would provide clarifications on the minister’s concerns after completing the current qualifying window. The decision reflects the organization’s strategy to avoid distractions during a decisive period for the national team.

Ghana faces Chad on Thursday at 1:00 PM local time, followed by a high-profile encounter with Mali on Monday at 7:00 PM at the Accra Sports Stadium. Both matches represent significant opportunities for Ghana to strengthen its position in the qualifying group.

The association called for national unity behind the Black Stars during this crucial period. “The unity and commitment of our supporters have always been the team’s greatest strength, and we urge the nation to keep this spirit alive,” the GFA stated.

Minister Adams’ comments, delivered during his press briefing, reportedly highlighted concerns about budget reporting practices within the football association. The specific nature of the alleged discrepancies has not been publicly detailed by either party.

The timing of the ministerial comments has created additional pressure on the GFA as Ghana attempts to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The expanded tournament format offers additional qualification opportunities for African nations.

Ghana’s World Cup qualification campaign carries significant importance for the West African nation, which has participated in three previous tournaments. The Black Stars reached the quarter-finals in 2010, marking the country’s best-ever World Cup performance.

The GFA emphasized that comprehensive responses to the ministry’s statements would follow the Mali fixture. This approach aims to ensure team preparations remain undisturbed during the critical qualifying window.

The association expressed appreciation for public patience and continued support for national teams across all levels. The statement highlighted the importance of supporter backing in achieving success on the international stage.

Ghana’s qualifying group dynamics will become clearer following these fixtures, with both Chad and Mali representing different challenges for the Black Stars. Chad enters as the perceived weaker opponent, while Mali presents a more formidable test of Ghana’s qualification credentials.

The postponed response to ministerial concerns reflects broader tensions between sports administration and government oversight in Ghana. Similar disputes have occurred previously between football authorities and government officials over financial management and transparency issues.

The GFA’s strategy of delaying its response until after the qualifying matches demonstrates the organization’s recognition of the high stakes involved in these upcoming fixtures for Ghana’s World Cup ambitions.