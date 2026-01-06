GFA Charges Hearts Assistant Coach Over Ball Boy Incident

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee has charged Accra Hearts of Oak assistant coach Gazale Abdulai with misconduct following an alleged assault on a ball boy during Sunday’s match against Medeama Sporting Club (SC). The incident occurred at Tarkwa and Aboso (T&A) Park during Hearts of Oak’s 1 to 0 defeat to league leaders Medeama in the Ghana Premier League week 17 fixture on January 4, 2026.

Abdulai faces charges under Article 12(1)(h) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, which addresses misconduct violations. The assistant coach has been given until Thursday, January 8, 2026, to respond to the charge. Details about the specific nature of the alleged assault or the circumstances surrounding the incident have not been made public by the GFA or Hearts of Oak.

The match itself proved frustrating for the visiting Hearts of Oak side. Medeama midfielder Salim Adams, who previously played for the Phobians, scored the decisive goal in the 74th minute with a close range finish following a precise cut back from Richard Appiah. Hearts goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi produced several saves to keep his team in contention, but sustained Medeama pressure eventually broke through the defense.

Hearts of Oak head coach Mas Ud Didi Dramani expressed disappointment after the match, claiming his team controlled greater portions of the game and deserved more from the encounter. He acknowledged that goalscoring remains a recurring problem for the Phobians, pointing to clear chances missed in both halves. The defeat left Hearts fifth in the table with 28 points from 17 matches, representing a frustrating end to the first half of their campaign.

Abdulai joined Hearts of Oak as assistant coach in June 2025 after leaving Basake Holy Stars, where he had served as head coach for one season. He previously worked at Asante Kotoko as youth coach and interim head coach during the 2020/21 season. His appointment to the Hearts technical staff reunited him with head coach Dramani, whom he has described as his mentor.

The timing of the charge proves particularly inconvenient for Abdulai, who was scheduled to travel to Wales on January 29 for UEFA B Licence training through a partnership between the GFA and Football Association of Wales (FAW). He is one of four Ghanaian coaches selected for the programme, which runs until February 20, 2026. The FAW is funding part of the trip while the GFA covers course costs and flights for participating coaches.

Article 12(1)(h) of the GFA Disciplinary Code addresses misconduct that brings the game into disrepute or violates sporting conduct principles. Penalties for violations can range from warnings and fines to suspension from football activities, depending on the severity of the offense and any aggravating or mitigating circumstances. The Disciplinary Committee will review Abdulai’s response, if submitted, before determining appropriate sanctions.

Neither Hearts of Oak nor Abdulai have publicly commented on the charge. The club has not issued a statement regarding whether they will support the assistant coach or conduct their own internal investigation into the alleged incident. Ball boys and other match officials fall under protection of GFA regulations designed to ensure safe working environments at football matches.

Similar incidents involving technical staff and match officials have previously resulted in touchline bans and financial penalties in the Ghana Premier League. In 2023, then Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo received a three match ban for confronting match officials. Earlier incidents have seen coaches suspended for varying periods depending on the nature of their conduct.

The case adds to challenges facing Hearts of Oak during a season where they harbor ambitions of returning to championship contention. The Phobians previously dominated Ghanaian football but have not won the league title since 2009. Current management under Dramani seeks to rebuild the team’s competitive edge while developing younger players and establishing tactical consistency.

Medeama’s victory extended their unbeaten run to 13 matches and opened a two point lead at the top of the Ghana Premier League table. They finished the first round with 34 points, positioning themselves as favorites for their second league title. The Tarkwa based club previously won the championship in 2023 before representing Ghana in CAF Champions League competition.

Whether Abdulai will face sanctions that affect his coaching duties or participation in the Wales training program remains uncertain pending the Disciplinary Committee’s review. His response to the charge must be submitted by Thursday, after which the committee will determine next steps in the disciplinary process. Hearts of Oak next face their match schedule without clarity on whether their assistant coach will be available on the touchline.