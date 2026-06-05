GEXIM Urges Maritime Investment to Boost African Trade

Africa must invest more in maritime infrastructure, logistics, technology and financing to unlock its trade potential, a senior Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM) official told a maritime fair in Accra.

Moses Klu Mensah, GEXIM’s Deputy Chief Executive for Banking, made the call in a speech for Chief Executive Sylvester Adinam Mensah at the opening of the Maritime Trade Fair, themed around shaping Africa’s maritime future through technology and finance. He said the sector underpinned industrialisation, exports, investment and jobs.

Mensah urged Ghana and other African nations to treat the maritime economy as a strategic enabler of trade rather than merely a transport sector, saying efficient ports, reliable logistics, affordable finance, responsive regulation and modern technology were vital to competing under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He named access to finance as a key driver, noting that exporters, freight forwarders, logistics firms, warehousing operators, insurers and technology providers all need capital to grow. Development banks like GEXIM, he said, both fund businesses and help them become export ready.

Mensah said digital tools could improve cargo tracking, customs clearance, payments, insurance checks and access to trade information. “Technology is becoming a key enabler of efficiency, transparency and risk management,” he said.

Whitestone Shipbrokers Executive Director Gertrude Adwoa Ohene-Asienim said technology, shifting trade patterns and sustainability demands were rapidly reshaping the industry and opening opportunities for African firms. She stressed developing skilled people, especially women and young professionals, alongside infrastructure.

The fair drew regulators, financiers, insurers, logistics operators and startups. Observers say stronger maritime infrastructure will be central to meeting AfCFTA’s goals and lifting trade between African countries, which remains below its potential.