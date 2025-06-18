GETFund Partners with Sky Brokers to Boost Education Infrastructure Delivery

The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has formed a strategic alliance with logistics firm Sky Brokers and China’s Jiangsu Yisong Construction Engineering to provide pre-financing solutions for contractors working on GETFund projects nationwide.

The June 13 agreement establishes flexible financing packages designed to overcome working capital challenges that often delay school infrastructure development.

GETFund Administrator Paul Adjei emphasized the partnership’s role in realizing President Mahama’s education equity agenda, stating: “This MoU directly addresses the upfront capital barrier that hinders timely project completion.”

Sky Brokers MD Mesuna Deliman Osman noted the arrangement will enhance local contractor capacity while accelerating delivery of quality educational facilities. The collaboration marks a significant public-private sector effort to streamline Ghana’s school infrastructure pipeline through innovative financing mechanisms.