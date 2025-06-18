GETFund Commends Finance Minister for Sustained Education Funding

The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has publicly acknowledged Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson for maintaining consistent monthly disbursements that support critical education initiatives.

In a statement issued on June 16, 2025, the Fund highlighted how these timely releases have facilitated uninterrupted infrastructure projects, full funding for the Youth Employment Agency, and complete coverage of WASSCE registration fees to prevent student exclusion.

GETFund Administrator Paul Adjei credited the financial predictability with enabling strategic investments in educational infrastructure and resources, aligning with the government’s human capital development goals.

The Fund noted these disbursements demonstrate improved fiscal coordination under the Mahama administration, particularly in sustaining the Free SHS program and tertiary student loans while ensuring contractor payments remain current.