GETC Amplifies Ghana’s Civil Society Voice at COP30 Climate Summit

The Ghana Energy Transition Consortium (GETC), a collaborative civil society initiative, empowered its member organisations to champion Ghana’s just energy transition agenda at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30).

The Consortium’s coordinated presence ensured that community-focused perspectives and accountability were integral to the global dialogue in Belém, Brasil.

During the summit, from 13-21 November 2025, representatives from GETC member organisations, including Wacam and the KASA, demonstrated the power of organised civil society collaboration.

Their joint advocacy, supported by the Consortium, highlighted the critical need for transparent, equitable, and people-centered climate policies in Ghana and across the Global South.

A key strategic move was the strengthened partnership on the ground. Mr. Dennis Ato Keelson of Wacam and Mr. Ransford Nii Adjiri Sackey of KASA worked in unison, embodying GETC’s core mission of building synergies. They actively distributed the GETC First Quarter Newsletter 2025 to Ghanaian media, local and international NGOs, and policymakers, effectively disseminating the Consortium’s collective activities and positions.

“This support was instrumental in moving from parallel efforts to a powerful, unified voice,” stated Mr. Keelson, Communications and Programmes Officer at Wacam.

“COP30 showcased how CSO collaboration, which GETC facilitates, is essential for holding leadership to account and advocating for a transition that leaves no one behind. Sharing our consortium’s newsletter directly on the global stage was a tactical way to seed our ideas and foster broader alliances,” he added.

The GETC-aligned activities made significant impacts:

At the Ghana Day event, the team engaged with Hon. Issifu Seidu, Ghana’s Minister of State for Climate Change, emphasising the Consortium’s role as a stakeholder committed to progressive and accountable implementation of the national energy transition plan.

In sessions on finance and policy and as a media person, Mr. Keelson stressed the imperative of inclusive governance, echoing GETC’s goal of ensuring civil society contributes meaningfully to national climate ambitions.

“The model of the Consortium proved its value at COP30,” added Mr. Keelson. “By coming together under GETC, our individual efforts were amplified. Distributing our collective publication wasn’t just sharing updates—it was demonstrating a coordinated, knowledgeable, and active civil society front to both national and international actors.”

The relationships and insights gained at COP30 will directly feed into the Consortium’s ongoing work to foster collaboration, cross-pollinate ideas, and advocate for a just energy future in Ghana.

About the Ghana Energy Transition Consortium (GETC)

The Ghana Energy Transition Consortium is a collaborative initiative of NGOs working on energy transition issues in Ghana. Launched in July 2024 and convened by SSNET with fiscal hosting by SYND, the GETC aims to position itself as a strong CSO force that holds the government accountable and challenges it toward more progressive implementation of Ghana’s energy transition plan. It promotes collaboration, builds synergies, and provides a space for the cross-pollination of ideas among CSOs. The Consortium emerged from a self-organising group of NGOs who were fellow grantees of the UK-based Gower Street Foundation.