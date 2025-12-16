Get Ready to Party: Kwesi Editing Unveils ‘Ye Gye Yani’ with Strongman

Kwesi Editing is back with a brand new song that’s guaranteed to get you moving and grooving to the beat! “Ye Gye Yani”, which translates to “We are Having Fun”, is a vibrant collaboration with Ghanaian rap sensation Strongman, produced by the talented Khendi Beatz. The track is a feel-good anthem that celebrates successes and takes a subtle jab at naysayers, perfectly capturing the essence of having fun.

Stream Ye Gye Yani here – https://audiomack.com/kwesiediting/song/ye-gye-yani

The song’s upbeat vibe is matched by its impressive production, courtesy of Khendi Beatz, who has worked with notable artists and is positioned for Producer of the Year at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards. The beat is infectious, and Strongman’s verse adds an extra layer of energy to the track. From the opening notes, it’s clear that “Ye Gye Yani” is a song that’s designed to get people dancing and singing along.

Lyrically, “Ye Gye Yani” is a celebration of life, success, and the joy of living. Kwesi Editing’s vocals blend seamlessly with Strongman’s rap, creating a harmonious balance that will get listeners singing along in no time. The song’s message is clear: no matter what life throws at you, keep pushing forward and celebrate your wins. It’s a message that’s sure to resonate with fans, and one that’s perfectly in line with the song’s upbeat and energetic vibe.

The music video for “Ye Gye Yani” is a visual treat, showcasing the vibrant colors and energy of Ghanaian culture. The video is a perfect accompaniment to the song, capturing the essence of fun and celebration that defines the track. With its stunning visuals and infectious energy, the video is sure to be a hit with fans.

Fans of Ghanaian music are in for a treat, as “Ye Gye Yani” is a true standout track that showcases Kwesi Editing’s growth and versatility as an artist. With Strongman on board, the song is sure to make waves in the music industry. The collaboration is a testament to the power of music to bring people together and create something truly special.

So go ahead, press play, and let the good times roll! Stream “Ye Gye Yani” now and get ready to celebrate life, success, and the joy of living. With its infectious beat and uplifting lyrics, this song is sure to be a hit with fans of all ages.

YouTube: https://youtu.be/IS2h6D2NIvU