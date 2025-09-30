GES Removes KNUST SHS Assistant Headmaster Over Alleged Misconduct Video

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has removed Charles Akwasi Aidoo from his position as Assistant Headmaster (Academic) at KNUST Senior High School after a video circulating on social media allegedly showed him in a compromising situation with a female student.

In a statement issued on September 29 and signed by Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations at GES, the service said its attention had been drawn to a viral video circulating on social media allegedly involving Aidoo in a compromised position with a female student.

“Management views this matter with utmost seriousness. In line with our commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the teaching profession and ensuring the safety and welfare of students under our care,” the statement read.

Aidoo has been removed from office and prohibited from entering the school while thorough investigations are carried out. The video, which went viral on various social media platforms including Facebook, depicts what appears to be an intimate encounter between a man and a female student in a private setting. The man in the video is alleged to be Aidoo.

GES Management assured the public, stakeholders, parents and students that due process would be followed, and appropriate disciplinary action taken in accordance with the code of conduct of the Ghana Education Service.

“We strongly condemn any acts that compromise the safety, dignity and wellbeing of students,” the statement emphasized.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion on social media about safeguarding measures in Ghana’s secondary schools and the professional conduct expected of educators. KNUST Senior High School, located in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, is one of the country’s prominent secondary institutions.

GES stated it remained committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, and child protection in all schools under its supervision.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about student safety and welfare in educational institutions across Ghana. While investigations proceed, the incident serves as a reminder of the trust placed in educators and the serious consequences when that trust is allegedly violated.

The removal comes as GES continues to emphasize zero tolerance for any conduct that compromises student welfare. The service has increasingly moved to act swiftly when allegations of misconduct surface, signaling its commitment to protecting learners in its care.

For parents and guardians with students at KNUST SHS, the swift action by GES may provide some reassurance that the service takes student protection seriously. However, the incident raises questions about what monitoring and safeguarding systems are in place to prevent such situations from occurring in the first place.

As investigations continue, the education community will be watching to see what additional measures, if any, GES implements to strengthen child protection protocols across Ghana’s schools.