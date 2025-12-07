GES Orders Dzodze School Head to Step Aside Over Allegations

Ghana Education Service has directed Dzodze-Penyi Senior High School Headmaster Joshua Vidzro to step aside immediately following allegations of sexual misconduct involving female students.

A letter dated December 6, 2025, from the Volta Regional Directorate of Education stated the directive was necessary to guarantee the integrity of the investigative process. GES explained the allegations require urgent investigation, requiring Vidzro to temporarily cease performing official duties. He must formally hand over all duties, responsibilities, records, and school property currently under his custody.

Vidzro has been ordered to vacate school premises from Monday, December 8, 2025, after completing the handover process. The Service warned him to avoid any form of direct or indirect contact with the female students concerned and potential witnesses. GES emphasized the directive does not constitute determination or presumption of guilt, describing it as an administrative measure protecting due process.

The Municipal Director of Education for Ketu North has been instructed to assume administration and management of the school until further notice. The directive represents standard procedure when allegations of misconduct arise in educational institutions, allowing investigations to proceed without interference while protecting complainants and witnesses from potential pressure.

Dzodze-Penyi Senior High School, located in the Ketu North District, was established in 1963 as a college for teacher training. The institution operates under the motto Stoop to Conquer and currently enrolls students in Vocational, Arts, and Business programs. The school maintains 44 permanent teachers and 35 non-teaching staff.

Sexual misconduct allegations in educational settings have drawn increased scrutiny in Ghana. The Education Service has implemented protocols requiring immediate administrative action when such allegations surface to protect students while ensuring fair investigative procedures. Schools are required to maintain safe learning environments free from harassment or abuse.

Recent years have seen heightened awareness of sexual harassment in Ghanaian schools. Advocacy groups including the Ghana Education Campaign Coalition have called for stronger enforcement of existing policies and improved reporting mechanisms. The Ministry of Education developed guidelines requiring all schools to establish functional gender desks and complaint mechanisms accessible to students.

GES typically conducts thorough investigations involving interviews with complainants, witnesses, and the accused before making final determinations. Investigations can take several weeks depending on complexity. If misconduct is established, sanctions range from warnings and transfers to dismissal and referral to law enforcement authorities for criminal prosecution where applicable.

The case follows similar recent administrative actions across various educational institutions as authorities respond to misconduct complaints with increased seriousness. Educational stakeholders have emphasized the importance of protecting students while ensuring accused individuals receive fair hearings in accordance with natural justice principles.